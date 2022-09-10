Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Deals You Can’t Afford To Miss

Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2022 is just days away. The biggest e-commerce portal isset to host the yearly sales festival to offer some exciting discounts on smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, laptops, and home appliances. Some of the best sale offers and discounts will be seen on 'Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale 2022', which starts on September 23 in India.

Besides, Amazon has already announced some Kickstarter deals on its e-commerce portals to give you early access to the sale offers. Here we bring you some of the best current running and upcoming deals and offers on the Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale 2022.

Deals On Smartphones

• Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 2022 (4GB + 64GB)- The Redmi 10 Prime 2022 entry-level variant is up for grabs at Rs. 10,999 on Amazon.in under the Kickstarter deal scheme. The same device is priced at Rs. 11,901 on Flipkart.com and Rs. 11,999 on Reliance Digital.

• Realme Narzo 50 (4GB + 64GB)- The Realme Narzo 50's base variant is selling at Rs. 11,999 on Amazon.in, whereas it is priced at Rs. 12,221 on Flipkart.com. This isn't a big difference, but the saved amount can be used to buy a good-quality protective case for the handset.

• Tecno Spark 9, Oppo A15s, and the Realme Narzo 50i are also available at similar discounts under the Kickstarter sale.

Deals On Smart TVs

• Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR43AP2851UDFL (Black)- The smart TV is selling at a decent discounted price of Rs. 22,499 on Amazon.in. The same product costs Rs. 25,999 on Flipkart.com.

• Mi 40-inch Horizon Full HD LED TV 4A- The Smart TV is currently available at Rs. 19,999 on Amazon.in, which is a decent price for this product.

While the Kickstarter deals will stay live till the 25th of September, the e-commerce giant will commence the real fun on September 23 with crazy discounts on a wide range of products across the categories. These include a 10 percent instant discount on SBI debit and credit cards on the purchase of smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, laptops, and smartwatches.

You must keep an eye on deals on iQOO, Realme, Redmi, Oppo, and Samsung devices. Additionally, Amazon will host over 60 new launches during the sale. We are expecting some crazy discounts on the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Google Pixel 6a, OnePlus 10T, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, etc.

It is also reported that Amazon Great Indian Festival will offer some special discounts on smartphone accessories, smartwatches, and home appliances such as washing machines, smart fans, smart lights, ovens, etc. Last but not least, Amazon's very own Kindle devices and Alexa-powered smart speakers will also be available at some exciting discounts.

