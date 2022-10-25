Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days; Best Deals On Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, And Realme Phones

Amazon certainly knows how to keep customers on its e-commerce platform. Following the conclusion of the Diwali sale, the e-commerce behemoth has now announced the Smartphone Upgrade Days sale, a dedicated deals program offering a slew of deals and offers on a variety of smartphones and accessories. Customers can save up to 40% on smartphones from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, iQOO, Realme, and Tecno during the four-day festival.

Customers can also get a 10% instant discount with bank credit cards, exchange offers, and No-Cost EMI for up to nine months on smartphone purchases. The following are some worthwhile deals on the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale.

Best Deals on Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days

• Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will be available for ₹13,999 including cashback of ₹1,000 on select bank credit and debit cards. You can also purchase the handset on three and six months of a cost EMI plan. Currently selling at ₹13,999, the budget 5G handset comes with a 5,000 mAh battery cell and supports 11 5G 11 bands.

• The iQOO Z6 5G and iQOO Z6 Lite 5G will be available for ₹14,999 and ₹ 13,249 respectively including up to ₹1,000 off and ₹750 off respectively on select bank credit and debit cards. In addition, the iQOO Neo 6 5G will also be available at ₹ 25,999. The handset is currently selling at ₹29,999.

• Two OnePlus smartphones will be up for grabs at discounted prices. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 10R Prime will be available starting at ₹23,499 and ₹29,499 respectively with discounts up to ₹1,500 and ₹3,000 bank cashback respectively.

• A handful of Xiaomi smartphones will be available with additional bank offers during the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days. You can buy the power-packed Redmi Note 11T 5G for ₹ 14,999; Redmi 10A for ₹6,996 and the Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G for ₹18,499. The Redmi 9 Activ will be up for grabs at ₹7,299 and the Redmi A1 will be available for just ₹ 5,489. Launched at ₹25,999, the Redmi K50i will be available at ₹19,999 during the sale period.

• Coming onto the Realme handsets, the Narzo 50 4G will be available for ₹9,999 and the Narzo 50i will be available for ₹5,749 inclusive of cashback offers along with six months no cost EMI offers available on both.

• Last but not least, there are some good deals on Tecno smartphones. The Tecno Pop 6 Pro will be available for just ₹5,399 including a cashback of ₹599 on select bank credit and debit cards. You can also opt for six months no-cost EMI offer on the budget handset making the deal even more accessible for price-conscious buyers.

Published On October 25, 2022
