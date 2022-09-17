Apple Back to School Offer 2022; Discounts on MacBooks, iPads In India

Just days after launching the iPhone 14 series, Apple's Back to School offer has gone now live in India. The offer enables university students, lecturers, and other staff to purchase MacBooks and iPads at a discounted price along with free AirPods. There are no discounts on iPhones as a part of this offer but the company has already slashed the cost of the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 12 series.

To avail of this offer, students are required to create a student profile on the UNiDAYS website. They have to provide their student ID number and the address of their campus to create a profile. Once approved, they can add the interested MacBook or iPad model to the cart. This offer will be available only on the UNiDAYS site of Apple India.

Apple Back to School Discounts

As a part of the Apple Back to School discounts, interested buyers who meet the eligibility criteria can get the MacBook Air (M1) priced at Rs. 99,900 for a discounted price of Rs. 89,900. Likewise, the MacBook Air (M2) priced usually at Rs. 1,19,900 will be available for Rs. 1,09,900.

When it comes to the MacBook Pro -- 13-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch models priced at Rs. 1,29,900, Rs. 1,94,900, and Rs. 2,39,900 respectively will be available at massive discounts of up to Rs. 20,000. The offer will bring the effective cost of the MacBook Pro models to Rs. 1,19,900, Rs. 1,75,410, and Rs. 2,15,910 respectively. The iMac priced at Rs. 1,9,900 will be available for Rs. 1,07,920 under the Back to School offer.

Those who are interested in buying the iPads will be able to get the iPad Air priced at Rs. 54,900 for a discounted price of Rs. 50,780 and the iPad Pro priced at Rs. 71,900 for a lower price of Rs. 68,300.

As per the landing page of the Apple Back to School offer on the official website, buyers can also purchase the Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard, and Apple Care+ subscription at a 20% discount. Students who subscribe to Apple Music will get it at a discounted monthly cost. In addition, the Apple Music Student Plan includes free access to Apple TV+.

