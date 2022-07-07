Apple needs no introduction when it comes to securing its devices from unwanted security breaches. Apple prioritizes its customers' privacy over anything else, which is why iPhone users are reluctant to move to Android or Windows. With Apple Lockdown mode, your iPhones, iPads, and Macs will be even more secure than before.

The new security feature will provide the required security to Apple users from hacking campaigns and targeted spyware like NSO Group's Pegasus. With the feature enabled, hackers and spyware will find it extremely difficult to steal your sensitive data stored on iPhones, iPads and MacBooks.

"Lockdown Mode is designed to add extra protection to phones, such as blocking attachments and link previews in messages, potentially hackable web browsing technologies, and incoming FaceTime calls from unknown numbers", said Apple. The feature will ensure the protection of data against even the most sophisticated attacks.

Post the feature rollout; Apple devices will not accept accessory connections unless the device is unlocked. Apple will also not allow the installation of new remote management software on the devices with the Lockdown Mode enabled.

Apple users will see a dedicated screen while enabling the Lockdown mode. You should enable the optional security feature only if you believe you could fall victim to a highly sophisticated cyberattack. For instance, NSO spyware was allegedly used to target activists and journalists across the globe. It was named as a weapon of choice for repressive governments to silence journalists, activists and even heads of state.

Once you enable the optional security feature, your iPhone or iPad will not function as it normally does. According to Apple, the iPhone apps, websites and features will be strictly limited for security. Some experiences and services will be completely unavailable or disabled to ensure greater security for your sensitive data.

While this might sound a bit restrictive, the feature will prevent unwanted access to data such as call logs, messages, voice notes, bank passwords, etc. You will always have the option to disable the mode in case you believe you are not under the radar of some hacker group or any spyware agency.

Apple will roll out the Lockdown mode for developer testing this summer followed by the public release in the fall.

