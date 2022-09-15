Apple Website Crashes Ahead of iPhone 14 Release; Follows App Store Outage

The official Apple website is currently down and users across the world are facing issues accessing the site. This comes after an outage that impacted the App Store services after the release of iOS 16 a few days. Several users facing the issue have taken to social media to report the same. However, it remains unclear what caused this issue that has affected the Apple website all over the world.

The Apple Store servers faced some major issues soon after the iPhone 14 series went on pre-order. As a result, many users were unable to complete the checkout or trade-in process. Now, the Apple website crash has happened ahead of the iPhone 14 release slated for tomorrow.

Apple Website Outage

Downdetector suggests that users are facing an issue in accessing the official Apple website as many reported the website is down. The website shows a message 'an error occurred while processing this directive'. The System Status page does not show any issues with the online store or other services of the company undergoing an issue.

Notably, not all web pages on the Apple website are down. To be precise, the iPhone page, Store page, AirPods page, Support page, and Accessories page are working as intended without any issues.

Follows Apple Store Outage

A few days back, the Apple Store faced an outage and many users reported that it stopped working soon after the release of the iOS 16, the latest iteration of the OS. The App Store showed an error pop-up for users. It prompted users to agree to new service terms and conditions and despite clicking on the 'Agree' option, it showed an error message.

The App Store issue was not exclusive to the iOS 16 users as users with iPhones running older versions of the OS also witnessed the issue. Similar to the current outage, Apple's System Status page did not show any current outage with the App Store services back then as well. Though the App Store is working fine right now, the reason for the outage remains unknown.

