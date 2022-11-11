Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Released: When Can You Watch It Online?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the much-anticipated Marvel film, has just hit the theatres. But if you can't head over to the movie theaters, you can watch MCU's latest adventure film online. Luckily, you can also watch the movie on a couple of websites for free. Here's everything you need to know about watching Black Panther: Wakanda Forever online.

Today, there are several online platforms like 123movies, 1movies, and more that offer a plethora of movies for free. Additionally, paid OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime also have a wide range of video content for subscribers. You might soon be able to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on any of these platforms.

Where to Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for Free?

Presently, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie has arrived in the theatres today, November 11. The screening was pushed multiple times. Moreover, the sudden death of lead actor Chadwick Boseman required Marvel to rework the script.

So if you want to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, you'll have to head out to a movie theatre. If not, you'll have to wait for some time for the movie to be available on online platforms. This includes Disney+ Hotstar and a few others.

That said, you can also watch the movie for free on several websites. This includes 123movies, 1movies, 9movies, yesmovies, and Reddit. However, the new Black Panther movie might not be available right away and could take a while to arrive here.

When Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Coming to Disney+ Hotstar?

Presently, neither Disney Plus nor Marvel has announced the streaming date for the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie. Generally, any new Marvel movie arrives on Disney+ 45 days after its theatrical release. Taking an educated guess, the new Black Panther movie could arrive sometime in late December.

As an early Christmas present, Marvel and Disney+ might announce Black Panther: Wakanda Forever OTT streaming on December 25! But since nothing has been officially announced or teased, it's best to hold our horses before jumping to conclusions.

One should also note that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might not be available on any other OTT platform. HBO Max and Netflix don't have streaming rights for the new movie. That said, there's a slight chance you might be able to watch the movie on Amazon Prime.