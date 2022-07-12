Buck Moon, Biggest Supermoon of 2022: When, Where To Watch?

Buck Moon, the biggest Supermoon of 2022 is all set to take place on July 13 and many parts of the world will witness a glimpse of this scenario. The celestial occurrence of a full moon is also termed Buck Supermoon, Thunder Moon and Hay or Mead Moon. Similar to the last two months, it will feature a supermoon while the moon is near perigee.

Supermoon On July 14

On Thursday, July 14, at 2:38 PM EDT (12:08 AM IST), the moon will arrive at the closest point to the Earth for this year. At this point, the moon will be at a perigee distance of 357,264 kilometers away from the Earth. The moon will officially turn full after nine hours and 38 minutes of this scenario. Though the full moon will last just a moment, it will be imperceptible to ordinary observation.

It is also said that for nearly a day before and after the occurrence, most might talk of witnessing a full moon despite it being nearly full. The shaded strip is quite narrow and its width will change at a slow pace, which is hard for the naked human eye to which side it is on or if it is present.

When the moon shines down on your neighborhood, keep in mind that it is not a full moon precisely. The Moon will appear full for about three days, from early Tuesday morning through early Friday morning.

Supermoon Scenario Detailed

For those who are unaware, supermoons happen three to four times a year. It appears consecutively throughout most of the Earth's orbit around the sun, perigee, and the full moon will not overlap. The moon reaches both the perigee apogee points during every 27-day orbit around the Earth.

At the closest point, it will appear as a full moon and will be 17% bigger and 30% brighter than the faintest scenario when it is at the farthest point from the Earth in its orbit. A full supermoon will be relatively brighter than other moons. Though it might be tough to detect a supermoon visually, it is possible to use a rare spectacle meant for the purpose. Moreover, when the moon is in its closest approach to the Earth, there can be higher tides.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles