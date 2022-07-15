The Canon EOS R10 mirrorless camera is officially arriving in India on July 30, 2022. The Japanese camera maker is hosting a launch event in Gurugram to announce the new mirrorless camera aimed at vloggers and new-age content creators. Featuring a 24.2-megapixel sensor, the EOS R10 is the first camera in the EOS R mirrorless system to be equipped with the newly developed APS-C image sensor. The EOS R10 was recently launched alongside the EOS R7 camera.

To take advantage of the new APS-C sensors' mobility advantages, the EOS R10 will be accompanied by new kit lenses. Let's get into details about the EOS R10 mirrorless shooter.

Canon EOS R10 Specifications & Features

According to Canon, the EOS R10 is a compact lightweight mirrorless camera that fully meets the needs of photographers during their everyday activities. It uses a 24.2MP newly developed APS-C sensor capable of up to 15 fps high-speed continuous shooting in mechanical and electronic first-curtain shutter modes (with AF/AE tracking, which is touted as the fastest speed not just among all APS-C EOS cameras, but also in the EOS R series.

The APS-C image sensors are much smaller, approx 40% the size of 35mm full-frame image sensors, allowing the camera and lens systems built around them to be smaller, lighter and more portable, thus making the new EOS R10 a good option for vloggers.

Despite being smaller in size, the speed is comparable to canon's flagship DSLR- EOS-1D X Mark III, which shoots up to approx. 16 fps with the optical viewfinder. Further, the EOS R10 is capable of shooting 24.2-megapixel images at up to approximately 23 fps in electronic shutter mode. Silky hair, fabric textures, and other fine details can be captured with precision and sharpness, said Canon.

The new EOS R10 is powered by the DIGIC X image processing engine and borrows the autofocusing (AF) technology from the EOS R3 model to offer highly responsive and reliable autofocusing, even in dynamic scenes. The EOS R10 features a RAW burst mode, which shoots full-resolution RAW images at up to 30 fps.

The EOS R10 can also come in handy during sports and street photography, thanks to the pre-shooting mode, which starts recording the scene up to 0.5 seconds before the shutter is released, aiding the capture of unexpected opportunities.

Moving on, the EOS R10 features Movie Digital IS technology that employs 5-axis image stabilization for steadier videos even with non-OIS camera lenses. As far as the video resolution is concerned, the EOS R10 is capable of recording 4K UHD 30p video achieved by 6K oversampling and 4K HDR PQ videos.

My curiosity is piqued about the ability of the APS-C sensor to produce telephoto effects. According to Canon, it works just like a built-in extender and can produce excellent results when you want pictures that require longer focal lengths. The field of view is automatically "zoomed in" by about 1.6 times the focal length indicated on the lens.

In addition to the camera, two new kit lenses will be launched- the RF-S18-45MM F4.5-6.3 IS STM and the RF-S18-150MM F3.5-6.3 IS STM. These are almost the same length and weight as their pocketable EF-M mount equivalents - while offering the benefits of the larger RF mount.

Canon EOS R10 Price & Availability

The EOS R10 camera's body only will be priced at Rs. 80,995. The EOS R10 with the RF-S18-45MM F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens costs Rs. 90,995 and the EOS R10 with the RF-S18-150MM F3.5-6.3 IS STM costs Rs. 1,17,995. The prices listed here are the MRPs for the camera and lenses at Canon's official stores nationwide.

