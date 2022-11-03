Canon Unveils EOS R6 Mark II Full-Frame Camera, RF135mm Bokeh Lens; Key Specs, Features

Canon has expanded its flagship EOS line-up in India with the launch of the EOS R6 Mark II full-frame camera. The new camera is touted as a still and video powerhouse and brings features like 6K 60p RAW video recording, up to 40 fps with AF/AE tracking, Canon Log 3, High Frame Rate Full HD 180p recording, and focus breathing correction. The full-frame camera has been launched alongside RF135mm f/1.8L IS USM making it a viable option for professional video production.

Successor to the popular EOS R6, the EOS R6 Mark II is a compact mirrorless that caters to the needs of today's video producers and content creators. Let's get into the details.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II Key Features And Specifications

The EOS R6 Mark II uses a newly developed 24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor with Spot AF and 1-point AF. The camera body has 5-axis sensor-shift stabilization for both still shots and videography. The new body also gets up to 8.0 stops effectiveness for still photography. The effective ISO for still shots is in the range- of 100-102, 400 (L:50/H:204,800) and fluctuates between 100-25,600 (H:204800) for the movie mode.

The full-frame camera also has an impressive ISO range (100-25,600) for HDR PQ movies. Canon also mentioned a new "Moving subject priority" HDR mode, which helps to overcome the difficulty of creating HDR merges of moving subjects by achieving the same effect with just one shot.

The camera offers up to 40 fps with AF/AE tracking, which is the fastest continuous shooting speed in the EOS camera system. The 40 fps continuous shooting is supported in electronic shutter mode. The mechanical shutter continuous shooting goes up to 12 fps with AF/AE tracking. The EOS R6 Mark II features dual SD card slots and a dust- and drip-resistant body to support outdoor shooting. Canon claims that the new EOS R6 Mark II can shoot up to 760 shots on a single charge using the LP-E6NH battery.

Unlimited Continuous 4K 30p Recording

The EOS R6 Mark II records 6K RAW externally via HDMI with Full HD proxy data simultaneously recorded to one of the two SD card slots for smooth post-processing. Internally, it is capable of high-quality 4K 60p video oversampled from 6K, and High Frame Rate video up to Full HD 180p, in addition to Canon Log 3 and HDR PQ video. The unlimited continuous recording of 4K 30p is also possible as Canon claims to have improved heat management.

The new camera brings an alternative Quick Control screen that according to canon resembles those on Cinema EOS cameras. The EOS R6 Mark II is also claimed to be the first Canon EOS camera to support focus breathing correction, which reduces unwanted changes in the angle of view during focus transitions. The full-frame camera comes equipped with a zebra display and also gets the false color function that should enable easy exposure adjustments in tricky conditions.

Moving on, the new EOS camera also gets Cinema EOS cameras' Pre-recording for movies feature, which allows users to capture moments that occur up to 5 seconds before the record button is pressed, reducing the need to "record on standby". Canon has also added a new Hybrid Auto Mode. When enabled, the camera records a video 2-4 seconds before shutter release during still image shooting and automatically compiles the clippings to create a digest movie for the day.

Some other notable features of the Canon EOS R6 Mark II include- improved tracking performance, AI Focus AF mode (automatic switching between One-Shot AF and Servo AF modes), Digital teleconverter for better telephoto shooting performance, 5GHz wireless connections support, and UVC (USB Video Class) and UAC (USB Audio Class) protocols for live streams, remote meetings, and computer-based video recording.

RF135mm f/1.8L IS USM Lens

Canon has also announced a new lens with a promise of faster focusing and better bokeh performance. The RF135mm f/1.8L IS USM has been unveiled as the company's first professional 135mm prime lens for the RF mount. Canon mentions that the RF135mm is currently the only 135mm lens in the market to be equipped with built-in optical image stabilization with up to 5.5 stops. The lens can achieve up to 8 stops of image stabilization via Coordinated Control IS with a compatible camera.

Weighing 935 g, the lens boasts a larger f/1.8 aperture compared to its popular EF counterpart to offer better subject-background separation and faster shutter speeds in challenging lighting conditions. The new lens features two new customizable lens function buttons on the lens body to offer intuitive control over various AF and/or exposure settings.

The EOS R6 Mark II body is priced at ₹ 2,43, 995, whereas the new RF135mm f/1.8L IS USM lens costs ₹ 2,19, 995. The EOS R6 Mark II + RF24-105mm f/4L IS USM combo will cost you ₹ 3,43, 995, and the EOS R6 Mark II + RF24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM combo is priced at ₹ 2,71, 995.