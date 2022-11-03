Creality Launches Ender-5 S1; Fast 3D Printer Optimized for High-Temperature Materials

The Chinese 3D printer manufacturer Creality is well known for democratizing 3D printing with its Ender-3 series of surprisingly cheap, but even more surprisingly accurate and reliable 3D printers. The company has released an updated version of its Ender-5 series of printers dubbed as the Ender-5 S1.

The S1 suffix promises top-of-the-line features such as automated bed-levelling (ABL) system, high-temperature printing (thanks to an all-metal, direct-drive hot end), and a motion system optimized for fast printing. The Ender-5 S1 is available now from the Creality Official Store for $559, with the first 100 buyers eligible for an early bird price of $469.

Updated Motion System Optimized for Precision and Speed

Unlike the basic Mendel/Prusa i3 design of Creality's low-cost 3D printer range, the Ender-5 S1 does away with the bed-flinger motion system altogether. The speed-optimized printer instead relies on a sturdy cubic frame incorporating precise linear bearings and 12mm smooth rods to move the printer bed along the Z-axis. The print head, on the other hand, moves along the X and Y-axes on traditional V-slot rollers.

This hybrid design allows precise control over the Z-axis by minimizing the movement of the heavy bed, while still allowing the nozzle to move swiftly and deliver print speeds of up to 250mm/s at an acceleration of 2000mm/s2. To put this into perspective, this is four times as quick as traditional bed-flinger printers.

Sprite Extruder Unlocks Capability to Print Engineering Materials

Creality's self-developed Sprite extruder is the real star of the Ender-5 S1 3D printer. The all-metal, direct-drive extruder can melt plastic at an impressive 300°C, which is essential for printing engineering materials such as ABS, ASA, Nylon, and PC. Traditional 3D printers can only print safely with PLA and PETG filaments, but these materials are unsuitable for most serious applications where exposure to sunlight (UV rays), heat, and abrasion or dynamic loads are a concern.

To put this into perspective, this liquid cooling modification that I had designed for a popular mini-PC must be printed in high-temperature resistant materials, such as ABS, to withstand the 80°C ambient temperatures inside the chassis. The Creality Ender-5 S1, therefore, provides a relatively cost-effective means to print advanced engineering materials safely without breaking the bank.

Creality will be selling an optional acrylic enclosure for the printer later this year, but the printer's cubic frame also makes it easy to DIY an enclosure yourself. Either way, an enclosure is a must for high-temperature materials.

Titanium Heatbreak and Efficient Cooling System for Clog-Free Printing

The Sprite extruder's dual-drive gear design incorporates a 3.5:1 drive ratio. Creality claims that this allows it to generate an impressive extrusion force of 80N—something that comes handy when printing technical materials, such as Nylon and polycarbonate, at higher print speeds. The titanium alloy heatbreak combined with the efficient heatsink is touted to eliminate heat creep while printing high-temperature materials. The company even claims that the printer is capable of 1000 hours of clog-free printing.

The all-metal hot-end also eliminates the risk of toxic degassing experienced with cheaper 3D printers while printing high-temperature materials. Meanwhile, Creality claims that the short filament path is conducive for printing flexible materials, such as TPU and TPE, that are traditionally difficult for 3D printers equipped with Bowden extruders. The Ender-5 S1 also promises better print quality thanks to a large 5015 blower fan used for part cooling. Combined with the aerodynamically efficient fan duct, Creality hints at improved printing of overhangs and great bridging capability out of the box.

Quality of Life Features: Modular Cabling and Touch Screen Control

The Ender-5 S1 stays true to its premium appeal by incorporating many quality-of-life features such as the 16-point CR Touch auto bed leveling system for hassle free first layer accuracy. The 4.3-inch touchscreen interface also integrates PID tuning functionality for the hot end, which has a significant bearing on print quality and reliability.

The 350-watt power supply is also integrated underneath the chassis, along with a modular cabling system that utilizes aviation connectors to improve safety and minimize cable mess. The optional Creality WiFi Box 2.0 enables the ability to operate the machine remotely over the internet with the Creality Cloud app. The WiFi Box 2.0 is also compatible with the (also optional) Camera Kit that's specifically designed for taking time-lapse footage, in addition to monitoring your prints remotely.

We will be putting all these claims to the test in an upcoming review, so watch this space for updates on the Creality Ender-5 S1.