Delhi Comic Con 2022 Promises “Best Weekend Of The Year”: Gaming Tournaments, Big Brands, Products Tipped

Delhi Comic Con 2022 is scheduled to take place this weekend. The event is expected to be bigger than the one recently completed in Bengaluru. This year's Comic Con at Delhi promises to host several big brands, mega esports, and gaming tournaments, as well as several product launches. Let's look at the available details of the Delhi Comic Con 2022.

Delhi Comic Con 2022 Venue, Tickets, And Big Brands

Delhi Comic Con has been one of the most successful events tied to comics, toys, branded merchandise, anime, cosplay, TV, movies, gaming, and more. The first Delhi Comic Con was held way back in 2011 and has been quite a regular event, except for the past two years. The 2020 and 2021 editions of Delhi Comic Con weren't physical events due to the pandemic, which makes the 2022 edition even more important.

This year's Delhi Comic Con starts on December 9 and will run through the weekend. The last day of the Comic Con is December 11. Organizers of the event have set up camp at the sprawling NSIC Exhibition Ground in Okhla Phase III, located in the Okhla Industrial Estate, New Delhi, India. The event's timings are from 11 AM to 8 PM. Tickets for a single-day pass cost ₹799 per person, and are available on the ticketing website BookMyShow.

Comic Con always attracts big brands, and the recently concluded Bengaluru Comic Con 2022 is ample proof of the same. This year's Comic Con at Delhi is expected to attract Microsoft, Amazon, Intel, Dell, Ubisoft, JBL, Loco, and several others.

Delhi Comic Con Gaming Events, Product Launches

The Bengaluru Comic Con 2022 attracted close to 50,000 attendees, and it was a two-day event. The Delhi Comic Con is expected to attract a lot more visitors and gamers. Comic Con is a key event and major point of contact for dedicated gamers and pop-culture fans. Brands rely heavily on the event to offer exclusive, branded merchandise and hold mega esports and gaming tournaments.

This year's Delhi Comic-Con will have daily tournaments for insanely popular games such as Mortal Kombat 11, FIFA 23, Brawlhalla, and more. Previously held virtual matches for these games have ensured these events will have the elite gamers battling it out in the virtual arena.

Big brands are also expected to set up high-end VR stations, offer a peak into the latest AAA gaming titles, showcase liquid nitrogen-based solutions for overclocking, and offer the latest laptops desktops, and accessories.