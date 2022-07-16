Devialet Dione Premium Soundbar Promises Unmatched Sound Experience; Check Specs & Price

French audio technology company Devialet has announced a premium soundbar in India. Costing a whopping Rs. 2,39,000, the Devialet Dione is a high-end all-in-one Dolby Atmos 5.1.2 soundbar for fulfilling your home-entertainment needs. Packing eight subwoofers and nine aluminium full-range speakers, the premium soundbar promises to deliver a truly immersive sound experience in an all-in-one compact device, without the need for a separate sound woofer.

The Devialet Dione is currently on pre-order and will soon be available for purchase in Devialet stores.

Let's take a closer look at the new premium offering by the French luxury audio maker.

According to Devialet, the Dione soundbar is powered by a suite of patented Devialet technologies that ensure exceptional sound experience for every home entertainment need. The premium soundbar features two new patented technologies and a host of existing proprietary technologies to deliver a truly immersive sound experience in an all-in-one compact device.

The compact soundbar features an interesting hardware. It uses an award-winning ADH analog-digital amplification technology, which I fitted inside a unique audio system on a chip (SoC). Devialet says that the technology unites the precision of analog with the power and compactness of digital into a single 1cm² silicon die. The setup is said to provide unrivaled clarity of sound while greatly optimizing power consumption.

While we haven't tested the new soundbar, we got a chance to experience the Devialet Phantom Reactor speakers and they blew our mind. We are expecting similar performance the luxury audio maker's new product.

Devialet also mentions that you won't need a subwoofer with the new soundbar as the built-in seventeen Devialet-designed neodymium drivers, including eight long-throw subwoofers in a SAM-powered (Speaker Active Matching) push-push configuration ensures deeper bass delivery.

Moving on, Devialet Dione is compatible with Dolby Atmos and is capable of enhancing immersion on any content such as TV channels, thanks to SPACE, Devialet's proprietary 3D upmixing sound algorithm. The premium soundbar also has room calibration scan and beamforming techniques to cancel noise and improve spatialization for an immersive audio delivery.

You can wall-mount or place the soundbar on a flat surface. The internal gyro sensor automatically detects the soundbar's position and adjusts the audio signal accordingly, to maximize impact and immersion.

List Of Other Noteworthy Features Include

• Best-in-class performance-to-thinness ratio
• Devialet Smart App Support
• Four Listening modes- Movie, Spatial, Voice & Music
• Connectivity options- HDMI 2.1 eARC with CEC, Optical (TOSLINK), Airplay 2, Spotify Connect, UPnP and Bluetooth 5.0.

July 16, 2022
