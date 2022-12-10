DJI Mini 3 Launched With 12MP Camera, 51 Minute Flight Time: Price, Specifications

DJI has launched the DJI Mini 3, a compact drone that is far more affordable than its Pro models and comes in a compact 249 gram body, and definitely smaller than the MQ-9B Reaper drones ordered by India last year. The drone, offered in five configurations sharing most of the core features of the DJI Mini 3 Pro, but makes a few compromises that makes it a lot more affordable.

That includes a lower resolution camera, shorter range, and no front facing obstacle sensors which are present on the pro version. However, it is just as compact and is housed in a body that looks identical to the pro version.

DJI Mini 3: Specifications and Features

The DJI Mini 3 features a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor with 12 megapixel resolution, dual native ISO and chip-level HDR technology. The camera has a f/1.7 aperture lens and larger 2.4um 4-in-1 pixel binning technology which DJI claims records clearer details even in low light situations. This is essentially the same sensor as the Pro model but the resolution drops to 12MP from 48MP due to the pixel binning feature.

Additionally, it can only do 4K at 30FPS, half of what the DJI Mini 3 Pro can achieve. Furthermore, DJI has removed the front and rear obstacle sensors that come with the Pro variant. As a result, the DJI Mini 3 can only detect obstacles beneath it, and not what's in front or behind it.

The Mini drone, although more affordable, also has a higher image transmission latency of 200ms, as compared to 120 ms on the Pro variant. That's also because the number of antennas on the DJI Mini 3 has been halved. It's even tinier compared to the DJI Mavic Air 2.

However, the compromises do add to the flight time. Because of the lesser number of sensors, the DJI Mini 3 has a flight time of 34 to 38 minutes on the same 4,000mAh battery. There are algorithms in place that stretch the flight time to 51 minutes, up from 47 minutes on the pro model.

DJI Mini 3: Price and Availability

The DJI Mini 3 comes in five configurations with the body only variant starting at $469 in the US (roughly Rs 38,600) while the top-end DJI MIni 3 Fly More Combo Plus (and the remote control) is priced $858 in the US (roughly Rs 70,700). The drone has been launched in Europe, US, UK, and Australia.