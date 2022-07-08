Exclusive: Dizo To Launch Budget Smartwatch And Wireless Neckband In July

Dizo, the Realme techlife ecosystem brand will announce two new budget wearables later this month. The company will unveil a budget wireless neckband and a new variant of the recently announced Watch D. Both the wearables will be priced under Rs. 3,000 and will be sold via Flipkart and select retail stores in India.

Starting with the budget neckband, it will be called 'Dizo Wireless Active' and will support fast charging. The budget wireless neckband will flaunt a unique 3D texture to add a premium touch to the design.

Abhilash Panda, CEO, Dizo India recently posted a teaser that throws some light on the design of the upcoming earphone.

The audio will be managed by appropriately sized 11.2mm drivers that should deliver loud and clear sound. The audio accessory will most likely come equipped with a noise cancellation setup and will work on Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The Dizo Wireless Active will be priced under Rs. 1,500.

(Dizo Watch 2 Sports- Image)

The second product, the budget smartwatch is supposed to be called the DIZO Watch D Sharp that will come equipped with features similar to the recently launched Watch D.

The budget wearable will most likely flaunt a 1.8-inch colour display with 550 nits of peak brightness. The fitness watch will sport an Apple watch-like square dial that will be protected by curved tempered glass. The fitness wearable is expected to come in at least five different color options.

You can expect the new Watch D variant to offer 100+ sports modes and the most widely popular fitness-centric features such as a 24×7 heart rate monitor, step counter, SpO2 monitor, sleep tracker, etc.

The budget fitness wearable will also bring a host of personalization features including 100+ watch faces. The Dizo Watch D Sharp will most likely be priced under Rs. 3,000.

Dizo is aggressively expanding its product portfolio in India. According to the Counterpoint Research Q1, 2022 smartwatch shipment report in India, DIZO ranked No. 4 with a 4.4% market share and entered the top five brands in the smartwatch category.

Currently, Dizo offers a variety of audio and wearable accessories for smartphone users in India. These include the recently launched Dizo Watch D, Watch 2 Sports, Dizo Wireless Power neckband, Dizo Watch R smartwatch, Dizo Buds Z Pro, etc.

You can read about Dizo products in our detailed review of Dizo Watch S, Dizo GoPods, Dizo Watch 2 Sports and Dizo Wireless Neckband.

