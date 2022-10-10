Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Debuts on October 11; Bank Offers to Check Out

After the Big Billion Days Sale and the Big Dussehra Sale that got concluded recently, the e-commerce retailer Flipkart is hosting the third consecutive festival season sale -- the Big Diwali Sale 2022. This upcoming sale will go live on October 11 and will run for six days, which is until October 16.

If you missed out on the attractive sales that were offered during the past two sales on Flipkart, then you can make use of the upcoming one all set to debut tomorrow. Let's take a look at the details of the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 from here. As usual, the sale is live today (October 10) for Flipkart Plus members.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Bank Offers

The teaser by the online retailer has revealed the offers on smartphones from a slew of brands, including Redmi, Poco, and Realme, among others. It has also teased that there will be up to 80% off on electronics, and up to 70% off on printers, monitors, etc.

In addition, Flipkart will provide some crazy offers and deals at 12 AM, 8 AM, and 4 PM on all days of the offer period. It will also offer one deal each hour as a part of the Tick Tock Deals from 8 AM to 12 AM each day until October 16.

During the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022, you can get the following bank or wallet discounts and offers on your favorite products. These include a 10% instant discount on using an SBI or Kotak Bank credit card or up to Rs. 1,750 discount on non-EMI and up to Rs. 2,000 discount on EMI transactions. There is up to Rs. 125 cashback on paying via Paytm UPI and Wallet, no-cost EMI payment options, and a Rs. 1,000 instant discount as a bonus on using a credit card for transactions above Rs. 29,999 and above.

As a part of the sale, you can buy the Apple Watch Series starting from Rs. 19,999, and the Samsung GalaxyWatch 4 for Rs 10,499 with card offers. There are offers on smart TVs, and home appliances as well.