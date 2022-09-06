Fortnite fans will soon have a new season to cheer for. Epic Games is expected to release Fortnite Season 4 as soon as it wraps up Chapter 3 Season 3. The final update for Chapter 3 will be released for Fortnite Season 3 this week itself. The update with patch build 21.51 will bring some new additions to the famous PC battle royale game. Here is the expected timeline for the last Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 3 update, system requirements and everything else to expect.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Final Update Release Timeline

The Fortnite 21.51 update is being released today, i.e, Tuesday, September 6. The update will be dished out for the gamers globally at 9 AM BST/ 1 AM ET/ 1 AM PT. Notably, the company released the last Fortnite update 21.50 a week ago. With the new update being rolled out in just a week, it can be assumed that Fortnite Season Chapter 1 is just around the corner. We can expect an entirely new island map, a battle pass, and a whole range of customized skins.

We have seen some major gameplay features and additions with the Fortnite 21.50 update and expect the same with the Fortnite 21.51 version. Do note that Epic Games servers are generally down for approximately half an hour before the downtime starts. It takes a few hours for the servers to be full operations so that users can access and download the latest content.

Epic Games Fortnite Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows OS version 7, 8, 10-64 bit, Mac OS Mojave 10.14.16

Memory/ RAM capacity: Minimum 4GB RAM

Video Card: Intel HD 4000/ Intel Iris Pro 5200

Chipset: Intel Core i3

Final Fortnite Season End Date? Expected Fortnite Season 4 Release Date?

Epic Games have confirmed it's wrapping up Fortnite Season 3 on September 17, 2022. The announcement has been made on the company's official website. As far as the release date for Fortnite season 4 is concerned, rumours hint at an early September 18 release date. But this information is yet to get an official nod from Epic Games. But looking at the developments, we can expect all these developments to be revealed soon.

