Fujifilm’s Brings X-H2 Mirrorless Camera With 40MP Sensor, 8K Video Recording; Price And Features

Fujifilm India has added another mirrorless camera to its lineup. The X-H2 is essentially the company's new flagship mirrorless shooter, boasting the highest resolution sensor in both stills and videos for Fuji's X Series mirrorless cameras. The camera has a new back-illuminated 40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR 1 sensor, which could make it a viable compact mirrorless shooter for both amateur and professional photographers.

The new Fuji mirrorless camera includes a high-speed processor that supports 8K/30P Apple ProRes 3 internal recording, making it the world's first 2 APS-C camera to offer such high-resolution native video recording. A number of other features make the new mirrorless camera appealing.

Fujifilm X-H2 Key Specifications And Features

The highlight of the new Fuji mirrorless camera is the all-new back-illuminated 40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor. The 40.2MP sensor is said to have an improved image-processing algorithm that boosts image resolution without sacrificing S/N. According to Fujifilm, the new sensor has an improved pixel structure that efficiently brings in more light, allowing ISO125 to be used as a standard sensitivity rather than an extended option.

The improved pixel structure, combined with the large aperture, should result in better bokeh in daylight photos. According to Fujifilm, the new sensor allows you to control exposure time with greater precision, increasing the shutter speed for the electronic shutter by 2.5 stops from 1/32000 sec to 1/180000 sec. Photographers will be able to capture split-second motion in bright conditions such as a sunny beach or a ski slope by leaving the aperture wide open.

Advertisement

8K 30P Video Recording And Support For 3 Apple ProRes Codecs

The X-H2 can record 8K movies internally at 30P in 4:2:2 10-bit color thanks to the new high-resolution sensor. Because of its heat-dissipating design, the camera can record 8K videos for up to 160 minutes. In addition, the camera supports 8K over-sampling for high-quality 4K video. The new X-H2 supports three Apple ProRes codecs: ProRes 422, 422 HQ, and 422 LT.

If you have an Atomos or Blackmagic Design compatible HDMI recording device, you can record 12-bit RAW video output from the X-H2 as Apple ProRes RAW or Blackmagic RAW at resolutions and frame rates of up to 8K and 29.97 frames per second.

The X-H2 is the first X Series mirrorless camera to include the Pixel Shift Multi-Shot function, which should improve commercial photography results. To perform automatic shooting, the camera employs the IBIS mechanism, which shifts the image sensor with high precision. The X-H2 can capture 20 frames in a single shutter release. The camera includes "Pixel Shift Combiner" software that processes the captured frames to create an image with approximately 160 million pixels.

The camera also has a minimum ISO125 standard, a maximum shutter speed of 1/180000 sec with the electronic shutter, and the PIXEL SHIFT MULTI SHOT to enhance visual expressions. The X-H2 has in-body image stabilization with five axes and up to seven stops. The mirrorless camera has a 0.8x magnification and an EVF with 5.76 million dots. The camera has a card slot that accepts CFexpressTM Type B cards for storage.

The Fujifilm X-H2 mirrorless camera is priced at ₹1,99,999. You can also buy the kit that includes the X-H2 and the XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR lens at ₹2,44,999.