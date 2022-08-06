Gizmore Gizfit Ultra Smartwatch Could Be The Ideal Rakhi Present For Your Brother

Budget smartwatches are a rage in India. Everyone wants a wearable that is inexpensive, has a lot of features and doesn't look cheap on the wrist. The good news is that the market has matured to the point where you can obtain a feature-rich wearable without spending a fortune. The recently released Gizfit Ultra is one such example.

Priced aggressively at just Rs. 1,799 (special price), the smartwatch comes from the Delhi-based wearable and audio accessory brand- Gizmore. The Gizfit Ultra seems to pack almost everything that one would need from a budget smartwatch in 2022. In fact, the smartwatch could prove to be an ideal rakhi gift for your brother this festive season. Read on to find out why.

Gizmore Gizfit Ultra Key Features & Specifications

The Gizfit Ultra features a 1.69-inch Full Touchscreen display. It's a vibrant touch screen that can accommodate unlimited watch faces. The watch's companion smartphone app has a whole library of cloud-based watch faces. The touchscreen has a 2.5D curved glass and offers 500 nits brightness, which is quite impressive for a sub-2K smartwatch.

The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling, which has become one of the most sought-after features lately in the smartwatch segment. The Make in India smartwatch can be paired to a smartphone and lets you make and receive calls right from the wrist. We have tested the feature on the Gizfit Ultra and it works quite effectively. Additionally, the watch allows you to save your favorite contacts for quick calling functionality.

Moving on, the Gizfit Ultra also comes equipped with an AI-enabled voice assistant that can answer your quick questions. The smartwatch supports both Google Assistant and Apple Siri.

Another highlight feature of the Gizmore Gizfir Ultra is the three pre-installed games. You can play some popular old-school games such as Young bird, Thunder Battleship and 2048 game, right on your wrist.

As far as the health features are concerned, the Gizfit Ultra has 60+ sports modes with all-day tracking, a 24x7 heart-rate monitor, a SpO2 monitor and also offers a sleep monitor to keep a tab on your sleeping pattern. Moreover, the budget smartwatch also offers a breathing control exercise mode and a menstrual cycle tracker.

Gizmore promises a 15-day battery life with the Gizfit Ultra if you don't use the BT calling feature. With Bluetooth calling, the smartwatch promises to last for three days on a single charge. Gizmore offers the magnetic charger in the box.

The Gizmore Gizfit Ultra comes in three color choices- Burgundy, Black and Grey. The burgundy color model looks very premium for the price.

