Gizmore Glow Luxe Smartwatch Launched: Best-Looking Wearable Under Rs. 5,000?

Gizmore, the homegrown wearable brand, has announced yet another budget smartwatch with a design that can compete with some flagship wearables. Going by the brand's product shots, the new Gizmore Glow Luxe is easily one of the best-looking sub-5K wearables on the market. The smartwatch has a 1.32-inch AMOLED display and a circular zinc-plated dial.

Notably, this is the brand's second AMOLED smartwatch with a circular dial. The recently released Gizmore Glow, which appears to be the new watch's design inspiration, performed admirably in our review. The new Gizmore Glow Luxe improves on the design by including a slightly better-looking dial as well as more strap and color options. The circular dial has three physical buttons that allow you to access the menu, sports modes, and turn the wearable on and off.

The Gizmore Glow Luxe is available in four different colors and strap combinations: silver case with a black accent ring and a black leather dial, silver case with a golden accent ring and brown leather straps, silver case with a black accent ring and a steel dial, and silver case with a blue accent ring and steel straps. The color and material choices give the Glow Luxe a classic timepiece appearance that is rarely seen in watches under Rs. 5,000.

Gizmore Glow Luxe Specifications And Features

The Gizmore Glow Luxe has a 1.32-inch circular Full Touch HD AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 500 NITS. The AMOLED display has a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels, which should provide clear visuals and vibrant colors. The Glow Luxe has over 200 watch faces and a split-screen mode that allows you to access some quick features and utilities directly from the home screen with a simple right swipe.

The Gizmore Glow Luxe supports Bluetooth calling and comes equipped with a built-in speaker and a microphone to enable hands-free voice calls. The budget wearable has 100+ sports modes and features the most required health and fitness sensors such as body temperature, 24/7 heart-rate monitor, menstrual tracker, sleep monitor, and SpO2 monitor.

The Gizmore Glow Luxe has a privacy lock, call/SMS/App notifications, alarm, music and camera controls, and so on. Without the Bluetooth calling mode, Gizmore promises a 15-day battery life with the wearable. If you use the smartwatch to make phone calls, the battery will only last two days. The smartwatch is water and dust resistant to IP67 standards.

The Gizmore Glow Luxe is available across offline stores and on Flipkart and Gizmore's official website from October 18, 2022, at a starting price of Rs. 3,499. Please note that the pricing varies depending on the variant you choose. The smartwatch will also be available offline through Gizmore's partner stores.