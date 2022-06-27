The 'Made in India' smartwatch will be available on Snapdeal.com. Let's get into details of the entry-level wearable.

Homegrown accessory and wearable manufacturer Gizmore has unveiled a new entry-level wearable 'Slate' for the masses. Touted as a women-centric wearable, this budget smartwatch offers some widely-popular features, including Bluetooth calling, Always-on-Display (AoD) and Alexa integration. It is priced aggressively at Rs. 2,699 and will be up for grabs at an even lower price, i.e. Rs. 2,299 for the first 1,000 consumers.

Gizmore Slate Specifications & Features

Despite its sub-3K price point, the Slate smartwatch packs some notable features. The wearable flaunts a 1.57-inch IPS curved display with a 500-nits peak brightness. The screen supports Always-on-Display (AoD), which is generally found on slightly more expensive wearables. Featuring a sleek metal frame, the budget wearable is offered in three different color options-pink, gray, and black.

Since the wearable is designed for women, it comes packed with an array of wellness features to track daily activities. In addition to a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen monitor, sleep tracker, hydration alert, and meditative breathing mode, the Slate wearable also offers a menstrual cycle tracker. The list of sports modes includes- running, yoga, swimming, basketball, cycling, trekking, aerobics, etc.

The entry-level smartwatch also comes equipped with a body temperature sensor, Bluetooth calling and Alexa voice assistant. For personalization, the Gizmore Slate supports more than 100 watch faces. The company is promising up to seven days of battery life on a single charge.

Should You Consider Buying The Gizmore Slate?

The Gizmore Slate seems like a well-rounded package for price-conscious buyers looking for an entry-level wearable. This smartwatch offers many valuable features that aren't typically found on wearables in this price range, all at a reasonable price of Rs. 2,699. These include an Always-On mode, Alexa voice support and Bluetooth calling. If you are primarily looking for a women-centric budget wearable, the Slate could be a good buy.

We will soon bring our comprehensive review of the budget smartwatch. Meanwhile, you can read about the Gizfit 910 Pro, another feature-packed budget wearable from the domestic wearable manufacturer.

