Google Pixel Watch Reportedly Ditches Many Basic Health Features; Should You Still Buy?

Google surprised everyone earlier this month when it unveiled its flagship Pixel 7-series smartphone in India. The long-awaited Pixel Watch was also unveiled, with prices starting at Rs. 28,600. The first Pixel-series Watch looks enticing and seems fairly priced; however, it might not be the best wearable for fitness enthusiasts. The Google Pixel Watch reportedly lacks a host of health and fitness features that one would want on a premium wearable.

If you were taken aback by the Pixel Watch's neat and minimal design and are considering purchasing it, you should read this first.

Google Pixel Watch Lacks Most Basic Health Features

The Google Pixel Watch might not be the right choice for serious fitness enthusiasts as it reportedly lacks several fitness-centric features. According to connectthewatts.com, the Pixel Watch is not capable of automatically tracking exercises. The wearable lacks an automatic start, stop, or pause feature for exercise. You will also not find any tracking features for swim stroke or high and low heart rate alerts.

Furthermore, the smartwatch is unable to detect irregular heart rhythms, which is a basic feature that one would expect from a flagship wearable.

Moving on, the Pixel Watch is said to lack guided breathing and sleep profile features, both of which are important for wellness. In terms of utility features, the Pixel Watch appears to lack silent or Smart Awake Alarms. The list of omissions grows as the wearable appears to be missing another very basic feature, such as a blood oxygen nightly average report, range, or trends over time.

Folks at Connectthewatts.com also compared the Pixel Watch to the Fitbit Sense 2 and discovered that it lacks all-day body response tracking and stress management features due to the wearable's lack of EDA sensors. It's also worth noting that Google's premium wearable reportedly lacks a skin temperature sensor, which is now available on some low-cost smartwatches in India.

The lack of iOS compatibility is the final nail in the coffin. If you own an iPhone and want to try Google's wearable, you won't be able to connect the Pixel Watch to your Apple device. The Pixel Watch runs Wear OS 3.5, which is based on Android 11, and will reportedly receive guaranteed Wear OS updates until October 2023.

It's difficult to believe Google released a consumer version of its first premium wearable with so many omissions. Google could have at least integrated Automatic exercise tracking, which can be found on the majority of sub-5K wearables in 2022.

We recommend you wait for Google to issue a statement clearing up any confusion about the Pixel Watch's missing features. Meanwhile, if you want to try out other options on the market, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro may be viable options. The Galaxy Watch 5 is priced at Rs. 27,999 and comes with all of the essential wearable features.