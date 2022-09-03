Google Play Expands Alternative Billing Option For Developers In India

Google has introduced a new pilot program that lets Android app developers accept payments via their own billing systems. Android app developers worldwide can sign up for this pilot program called "User Choice Billing" and it will let customers choose between the existing Google Play billing process or the app's system of choice. The new User Choice Billing gets Spotify as the first partner.

Google came up with the User Choice Billing pilot program after Apple and itself were accused of anti-competitive behavior regarding the collection fees charged by App Store. The South Korean government came up with new laws that required Apple and Google to provide alternate payment systems.

Google's New Pilot Program For Developers

As a part of the new User Choice Billing program, developers of non-gaming Android apps can register to provide an alternative billing option instead of relying on Google Play billing. This option has to comply with the payment information security standards PCI-DSS. Also, the billing alternative billing method should have customer support for users, and developers have to notify Google of any changes to the app enrollment preferences.

If customers choose the alternative payment method, then developers will still have to bear the service fees. The service fee will be discounted by 4% for developers who choose the alternative payment method. As per 9to5Google, this fee is collected to support continued investments across Google Play and Android. It will bring end-user Google Play billing advantages such as parental controls, family payment methods, subscription management, and more.

Where All Is User Choice Billing Available?

While the new pilot - User Choice Billing is launched for Android app developers all over the world, it will be tested initially in Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, and EAA. Notably, it will be tested in EAA countries, including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, and Sweden.

