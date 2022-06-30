Googles Switch To Android iOS App Now Supports All Android 12 Devices

Google has just simplified the process of switching from an iPhone to any Android device. The search engine giant has rolled out a major update to its 'Switch to Android' app for iOS platform to streamline the process for users switching from an iOS device to Android ecosystem. Google's iOS app previously supported only Google Pixel-series devices, but now it will support the entire array of Android 12 devices.

"Starting today, support for the Switch to Android app on iOS is rolling out to all Android 12 phones, so you can move over some important information from your iPhone to your new Android seamlessly," said Google in a blog post.

Steps To Migrate Data From iPhone (iOS) to Android 12 Devices

1. Connect your old iPhone to your new Android device either with your iPhone cable or wirelessly via the new Switch to Android app.

2. Open the 'Switch to Android' app on your iPhone.

3. Select the data to transfer (Contacts, calendars and photos over to your new phone).

Switching from iOS to Android and vice versa is a hassle, especially if you have gigabytes of data to transfer from one mobile OS to another. With this major update, Google has finally streamlined the process of making the big switch, which could benefit the company in increasing the number of Android users worldwide.

It is worth mentioning that you can also transfer your iCloud data from your old iPhone to your new Android device, provided you had requested a copy of your data from Apple. The new update makes it a lot easier for iOS users to switch to Android devices. You will no more require any third-party tools or take a backup of your data to Google Drive to make the switch.

The market offers some excellent Android devices and long-time iPhone users will find the Android ecosystem quite interesting and overwhelming at times. If you are planning to ditch your old iPhone for a new Android device in 2022, you can consider the Samsung's Galaxy S22 lineup, Goggle Pixel- series handsets, OnePlus 10 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro/ 12 Ultra, Galaxy Fold and Flip handsets, etc.

