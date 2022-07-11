Google Unveils Chromecast with Google TV In India; Should Amazon Be Worried?

Google today has finally announced the launch of the much-anticipated Chromecast with Google TV in India. Starting today, Chromecast with Google TV will be available in India for Rs. 6,399 on Flipkart and will be coming soon to other retail outlets. While the new TV stick seems a bit expensive, it comes with plenty of features to justify its cost.

Here's a closer look at the new Chromecast, which is sure to cause some serious problems for Amazon, Xiaomi, and Realme.

The biggest change comes in the form of the new remote controller. Unlike previous Chromecast models, the new model comes with a dedicated remote controller, so you don't have to use your smartphone/tablet to cast media. You can simply plug the HDMI dongle into the TV and control everything with the remote device.

And the remote device looks pretty slick. Google has designed a minimalist remote controller for the TV stick that supports voice commands. The voice remote has a dedicated Google Assistant button to help find content on the TV with just voice commands. With Google Assistant, you will also have the option to control smart home lights and other IoT home appliances that supports the functionality.

Besides, the new remote controller has dedicated buttons for popular streaming services, such as YouTube and Netflix.

Another welcome feature is the addition of programmable volume, power, and input controls that eliminates the need for two remotes for basic media functions.

Chromecast with Google TV comes in a compact and thin design and neatly plugs into the TV's HDMI port. The TV stick supports video streaming in up to 4K HDR at up to 60 frames per second. It also supports Dolby Vision and HDMI pass-through of Dolby audio content.

The new Chromecast brings a simplified user interface with Google TV's 'For You' tab that gives personalized watch suggestions based on the subscribed OTT platforms.

The Watchlist allows you to bookmark movies and shows to set up a watch later library for the media content sourced from multiple streaming services. You can also access the Watchlist from a phone or laptop, as long as the same Google account has been used on all devices. Notably, the media content will automatically get updated on the TV.

As per Google, the Chromecast with Google TV allows access to thousands of apps and 400,000+ movies and TV shows sourced from apps like Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Netflix, Prime Video, Voot, YouTube, and Zee5, among others. Additionally, the Chromecast with Google TV also gets a YouTube Premium trial of up to 3-months.

Chromecast With Google TV Vs Amazon Fire TV stick And Other Competition

Based on our experience of testing the Realme TV stick with Google TV, we can expect the new Chromecast to deliver even better performance. The new Chromecast gets a refined user interface and better content recommendations with useful features like Watchlist, Dolby Vision, HDMI Pass-through for Dolby audio, etc. The new voice-enabled remote control also makes things easier and adds good value to the overall package.

We will bring our detailed review once we have the product for testing. Meanwhile, you should check out our review of the Realme Google TV stick to know more about the Google TV experience.

