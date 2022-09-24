HiSense Unveils U7H Smart TVs With 4K 120Hz Panel; Check Price & Specs

HiSense, the global TV brand has launched three new Smart TVs in India. Two of them belong to a new premium Smart TV line-up- U7H TV and flaunt 4K 120Hz panels with support for Dolby Vision IQ. The 55-inch and 65-inch Smart TVs under the new premium range also come equipped with the latest display and audio technologies such as Full Array Local Dimming, Quantum Dot Color, HDMI 2.1, and Dolby Atmos with e-ARC.

HiSense is also targeting avid gamers with the new U7H Smart TV series. The new U7H series 4K TVs not just offer the fluidity of 120Hz refresh rate but also integrate AMD Free Sync Premium and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) tech to ace the faster response times for a seamless console gaming experience on big screens. Lastly, these TVs also feature the Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) to prevent any screen tearing effect.

Both models have built-in support for smart assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. HiSense is offering a free Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K worth Rs. 5,990 with the new U7H Smart TV series. This might come as a bit surprising to some when the new TV series itself runs on the latest software and packs all the utilities of a modern TV. Consider the free 4K TV stick an additional bonus for your old but reliable non-smart TV.

The HiSense U7H series TVs are exclusively available on Amazon during the Great Indian Shopping Festival. The 65-inch model costs Rs. 71,990, whereas the smaller 55-inch model is aggressively priced at Rs. 51,990.

Further, the next generation A7H Tornado 2.0 TV series brings a 55-inch Smart TV with a power-packed 102W JBL 6-speaker system. To put things in context, most premium Smart TVs max out at 30-40W sound setup. The 55-inch TV runs on the Google TV platform. The Smart TV supports HDR 10 and also comes equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The 55-inch A7H Tornado 2.0 TV ships with a remote that has a traceable tracker. According to HiSense, the tracker allows you to locate the remote if it is misplaced within your home. The new 55-inch TV has a built-in Chromecast and supports Apple AirPlay and Apple Home Kit.

Similar to the new U7H series TVs, the A7H Smart TV also comes equipped with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) & Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) to offer a fluid gaming experience. The 55-inch A7H-series TV is priced at Rs. 42,990 and will be available on both Amazon and Flipkart.com.

Published On September 24, 2022
