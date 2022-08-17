How Fiios New Wired Earbuds Can Beat Most TWS Earbuds?

The demand for wireless audio products including neckbands and TWS are an all time high in India. However, there's still a large segment of audiophiles that prefer old-school wired earphones over wireless audio gear. FiiO, a well-known face in the audio industry has answered all such users' requests by bringing its latest flagship wired earbuds called the FF3.

The FiiO FF3 wireless earbuds bring redesigned drum-shaped earbuds for a premium listening experience on the go. Priced at Rs. 9,990, these wired earphones can give most TWS earbuds a run for their money in terms of pure audio performance. Let's find out why.

FiiO FF3 Wired Earphone Features

The FiiO FF3 is a wired earphone that features a unique Drum-shaped earbud design. The large casing packs 14.2mm LCP diaphragms inside to deliver loud and rich audio output. The diaphragms are driven using the ultra-fine copper-clad aluminium Daikoku voice coil and have a beryllium-polyurethane coating.

As per FiiO, the latest earbuds are designed to replicate the popular music instrument "Drum". The brand further explains this tube design improves the audio delivery by extending the airflow path which in turn helps with air damping inside the cavity.

With this, the audio performance is boosted as the earbuds are able to read the lowest possible frequencies (up to 90Hz). Furthermore, the FiiO FF3 wired headphone features a dual-cavity design that helps it to produce a deeper base effect. FiiO will ship with FF3 Drum Type Dual-Cavity earbuds with three different pairs of ear tips.

These are called Sponge Covers in FiiO's terms. As per the company, each Sponge Cover has a unique property. They are deemed fit for bass enhancement, balanced, and transparent treble-focused audio. Users can select the ear tips accordingly and enhance the audio as preferred. As for the connecting cables, FiiO claims to have used high-purity copper with a silver coating to ensure better audio transmission through the cables.

FiiO has also integrated an advanced headphone jack on the FF3 wired headphones. It is designed with a twist-lock swappable option that will let users switch between the conventional 3.5mm headphone jack and 4.4mm termination plugs.

Overall, Fiio's new flagship wired earphones seem to offer everything that a true audiophile might need from an audio gear. The pair of these old-school wired earphones should deliver better sound quality than some of the best-selling TWS earbuds in the country. We can share more insights about the sound quality once we have the Fiio FF3 handy for in-house testing.

FiiO FF3 Wired Headphones Price In India, Availability Details

The FiiO FF3 wired headphones have been announced at Rs. 9,990 in India. The flagship wired headphones can be purchased via fiio.co.in with a one-year warranty. You will be able to select from Elegant Black and Cosmic Silver colors.

