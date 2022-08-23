Is Poco M5 4G Worth Waiting With 5G Rollout In The Offing?

Poco has been strengthening its foothold in the Indian smartphone industry with its value-for-money products. The brand recently took the wraps off its value-flagship Poco F4 in the Indian market and is now gearing up to update its pocket-friendly M series with a new 4G handset.

The brand is said to launch the Poco M5 4G, the successor to the popular Poco M4. A new exclusive report shares some key insight into the upcoming Poco M series phone's hardware and pricing details.

Let's dive into the details.

Poco M5 4G India Launch Pegged For Next Month

A fresh report from 91Mobiles suggests the Poco M5 4G is in the works and will be an affordable gaming-centric model. The handset can be announced officially in India in the first week of September. However, the report doesn't mention the exact date of the launch. As of now, Poco has not given any official nod to this information; however, we expect to see an official note on the upcoming launch in the coming week.

Poco could soon start dropping teasers confirming the arrival details as well as the features of the M5 4G. The Poco M5 4G could be priced under Rs. 15,000 for the base variant.

Poco M5 4G Expected Specifications

As for the expected specs, the Poco M5 4G is said to ship with a 6.58-inch 1080p display. It could be an IPS LCD panel with 1080p FHD+ screen resolution. It will possibly sport a punch-hole camera cutout for the selfie snapper. According to the report, the upcoming Poco M series phone will come powered by the fairly new MediaTek Helio G99 processor.

Based on the 6nm fabrication process, the octa-core SoC is a 4G/LTE-only chipset capable of supporting Wi-Fi 5.0, 120Hz refresh rate panels, and UFS 2.2 speeds. The entry-level variant of the Poco M5 4G is can arrive with 6GB RAM and a128GB storage option.

The Poco M5 4G will boot on Android 12 OS and will most likely come running on MIUI 13 skin on top. It is said to sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security and draw power via a 5,000 mAh battery unit. Poco might bundle a 33W fast-charging brick in the box.

How About Poco M5 5G?

If this report is to be believed, then Poco could also launch a 5G variant of the M5 in the coming months. However, unless the brand confirms this piece of information, it would be difficult for us to verify the timeline. With 5G just around the corner, we think it makes more sense for the brand to ditch the 4G-only variant and directly unveil a 5G-enabled M-series budget gaming handset for the masses.

Indian telecom operators can roll out the 5G networks in the countries any time now and no new smartphone buyer would want to miss out on the speed and stability that the 5G networks are touted to offer. Would you buy a 4G phone in 2022 when a 5G phone costs almost similar? Let us know in the comments.

Image- Poco X4

