Jio Cinema Gets Heavily Criticised for its FIFA World Cup 2022 Broadcast; Heres Why

Football fans in India are outraged over the poor streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 by Jio Cinema. Reliance Jio won the streaming rights for the tournament but it failed to deliver a good viewing experience to fans on matchday. Apparently, it left users outraged, and many disappointed users took to Twitter to vent out their experience. In addition, this has also left Voot subscribers in dismay.

Being one of the biggest sporting events in the world, the FIFA World Cup 2022 began on Sunday in Qatar. The AI Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar was crowded with football fans from all over the world and celebrities such as Morgan Freeman and BTS artist Jung Kook.

Outraged Users Took to Twitter

Last month, Viacom18, the joint venture between Reliance-controlled TV18 and US entertainment major Paramount Global shifted its existing sporting properties from VOOT to JioCinema. However, JioCinema delivered one of the worst quality live streams of the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony and the match between Qatar and Ecuador.

The company live-streamed the match and the opening ceremony on its app and site for free for its users but there was constant buffering. As the match was going on, many Indian users faced a lag and witnessed constant buffering.

Some fans even questioned the decision by the broadcasters to live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 on an app that has never streamed a big tournament before. In response to this, Jio Cinema came up with a tweet to reduce the frustrations with a meme. Some users were highly frustrated that they gave it the worst streaming app award, which was earlier given to SonyLIV.

Voot Subscribers Left Unhappy

Previously, Voot, a Viacom18 platform announced that it would stream the FIFA Word Cup 2022 tournament to its premium users. Following this announcement, many users migrated to the premium plan - Voot Select by paying an additional cost. Later, it was announced that Jio Cinema will stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for its users for free, starting a new controversy.

Given that Jio Cinema failed to live stream the football tournament properly, Voot Select subscribers are now complaining that they feel cheated. Voot is yet to reply to the users' complaints.