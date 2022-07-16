Jio HP Smart SIM Laptop Offer: How To Get 100GB Data For Free

Reliance Jio has announced a new HP Smart SIM laptop that offers free data of 100GB to users. The HP Smart SIM Life is a one-of-its-kind smart LTE laptop, which lets users enjoy the benefits of the complimentary 100GB of data that is provided as a part of the Jio Digital Life. It is a part of the HP Smart SIM offer and is available only for eligible users.

Under this offer, if you purchase a Smart LTE laptop from HP, then you will be eligible to get the free data benefit of 100GB. To get this offer, you should have a Jio Smart SIM. It has to be noted that the offer is applicable only to new customers who choose to buy HP laptops.

Reliance Jio HP Smart SIM Laptop Offer

The free 100GB data offer is applicable only to select customers who buy HP laptops. If you want to get the offer, then you cannot just pick any HP laptop on a random basis. It is important to buy only eligible laptops from the brand to get the 100GB data offer for 365 days, which is worth Rs. 1,500 for free. Notably, you should also subscribe to a new Jio SIM with the new laptop to be eligible to get this offer. As of now, two models are eligible for this offer and these are HP 14ef1003tu and HP 14ef1002tu.

When you purchase any of these eligible HP laptops, you will get a new Jio SIM without paying any additional cost. Eventually, you will get 100GB of data for a year and once the data limit is exceeded, you will still be able to browse the internet but at a low speed of 64kbps for the rest of the validity period.

How To Get Jio Offer Via JioMart, Reliance Digital

Follow the steps below to get the free 100GB data offer from Reliance Jio with the new HP Smart SIM Laptop offer.

Step 1: Order any of the eligible HP laptops.

Step 2: Once the laptop is delivered, visit the nearest Reliance Digital Store within seven days of purchase. You should take the invoice and the laptop as well.

Step 3: Ask the store executive to activate a new Jio connection on the HP laptop.

Step 4: Submit a copy of the proof of address and proof of identity to complete the formalities and get a new Jio SIM.

Step 5: As soon as the SIM is activated, insert it into the HP laptop and you can use the Jio services.

HP Laptops Eligible For Offer

Talking about the eligible HP laptops, the HP 14s-ef1002TU laptop comes with a 14-inch IPS display with a 1080p resolution, an 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of PCIe storage space. Other aspects include Windows 11 and a three-cell 41Wh Li-Ion battery. It is priced at Rs. 44,999 on Reliance Digital.

On the other hand, the 14-ef1003TU laptop uses similar specs except for the presence of the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G processor. This laptop costs Rs. 56,999 on Reliance Digital.

