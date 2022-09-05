Kia, Hyundai Car Thefts Spike After TikTok Video Goes Viral; How To Protect Your Car

If you own a Hyundai or a Kia car, it's best to stay alert as your car might be at risk. The police suspect a viral TikTok video could be the reason for the jump in car thefts, particularly Kia and Hyundai ones. The video has been doing rounds since May and shows easy steps to break into Kia and Hyundai cars.

TikTok Video Causes Spike In Kia, Hyundai Car Thefts

The TikTok video seems to be the sole reason behind the 85 percent spike in car thefts in Los Angeles, the LA Police Department said. The targeted Kia and Hyundai cars were manufactured between 2010 to 2021 as they lacked an ignition immobilizer system.

An infamous group on TikTok called Kia Boys has created many videos breaking into cars and has been viewed tens of thousands of times, influencing more thefts. The Kia and Hyundai cars made before 2021 are vulnerable to hot wiring, a method to start the ignition without a physical key.

The police explained that people are disassembling a portion of the ignition and then using a USB cord to start the car. What's more, numerous other videos of teenagers doing dangerous stunts with the stolen Kia and Hyundai cars have also begun to surface on TikTok and other social media platforms.

How To Keep Your Kia, Hyundai Car Safe?

Both Hyundai and Kia are aware of the issue and have acknowledged it. "Unfortunately, our vehicles have been targeted in a coordinated effort on social media. Criminals are targeting our vehicles without engine immobilizers," Hyundai told CBS News. Hyundai states that all cars after November 2021 include immobilizers and are safe from such thefts.

Presently, the TikTok app is banned in India, and videos from Kia Boys aren't easily accessible here. Yet, it's a vast virtual world today, and anything can be accessed from anywhere. Hence, even Indian Kia and Hyundai car owners should stay safe.

If you own a Kia or a Hyundai car with a physical key instead of a key fob or a starter button, it's recommended to install steering wheel locks. Owners can also upgrade their security kit to protect their cars from being stolen.

