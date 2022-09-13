Kodak has stepped up the game by launching its first QLED Smart TV range in India. The new Smart TV range 'Matrix QLED' comprises three models, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch, and comes with integrated Google Assistant and Google TV. The new QLED TVs have been launched to commemorate the company's 7th anniversary in the country during the upcoming festive season and Flipkart's Big Billion Days.

Let's get into details of Kodak's new Matrix QLED Smart TV line-up.

Kodak Matrix QLED Smart TV Key Specifications & Features

The new 'Made in India' QLED TVs come in three screen sizes: 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. All the models feature the notable Dolby certifications for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision that promise better picture and audio quality. Kodak also mentions that the new Smart TVs also come equipped with improved sound with DTS TruSurround technology.

Additionally, the new Smart TVs boast 10-Bit 4K QLED panels capable of producing 1.1 billion colors and feature Dolby MS12 and HDR 10+ display technologies to enhance the viewing experience. The new Kodak Smart TVs come with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage, enabling smooth performance with UI navigation and media streaming apps.

The new Kodak QLED TV range is powered by the MT9062 processor and has multiple connectivity options such as USB 2.0, HDMI 3 (ARC, CEC), and Bluetooth Dual Band 2.4 + 5 GHz. The Smart TVs feature integrated Google Assistant for Chromecast video meetings and screencast functionality to wirelessly stream music, videos and display photos from a connected Android device.

As far as the design and the audio setup are concerned, the Kodak QLED Smart TVs have a bezel-less design (Airslim design) and feature 40 Watts Dolby Audio-enabled box speakers. Similar to Kodak's previous TVs, the new range also comes with a voice-enabled remote control with dedicated hotkeys for Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube.

Since the new Smart TVs feature a Google TV interface, you get Google-powered features such as multiple adult and child user profiles, manual and voice controls for smart home devices, and a personalized home screen for each user. The Google TV interface also features a personalized content space for users to customize their viewing experience.

You can save movies and TV series to your Google-backed profile, which can be synced to your smartphone for easy access. Google TV also lets you set content restrictions for child profiles.

Overall, the new Kodak QLED TV range seems to be a good addition to the QLED TV market in India. These TVs come packed with all the latest display and audio technologies and have been priced quite aggressively. Here are the model-specific pricing and availability details.

Kodak Matrix QLED Smart TVs Price & Availability

The 50-inch QLED model is priced aggressively at Rs. 33,999 while the 55-inch model costs Rs. 40,999. For the massive 65-inch QLED TV, Kodak is charging Rs. 59,999. The new Smart TVs will go on sale on Flipkart during the Big Billions Days Sale as BBD Specials.

