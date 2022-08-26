LG Unveils Its First-Ever Curved OLED Display Targeted At Gamers-

By

Advertisement

LG showcased its premium monitors at the IFA 2022 tech conference in Berlin. This includes the company's first curved display under the UltraGear brand. Named rather imaginatively as the LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor (model 45GR95QE), the 45-inch curved monitor is touted to offer an immersive gaming experience. That is, if you can manage to recall its name, which could also work well as a crypto wallet password.

LG Launches UltraGear OLED Monitor

Coming close on the heels of Samsung's massive Odyssey Arc display, the LG UltraGear monitor houses an OLED panel sporting a refresh rate of 240Hz and 21:9 aspect ratio. The latter qualifies it as an ultrawide display. It runs natively at the WQHD (3440x1440) resolution and supports HDR10 and HDMI 2.1 as well.

The panel has a curvature of 800R and 0.1 milliseconds gray-to-gray response time, which is significantly quicker than its LCD counterparts. Although LG remains tight-lipped about the maximum brightness specification, it hasn't shied away from specifying a dazzling contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. It must be noted that although OLED panels aren't as bright as their LED-backlit LCD counterparts, their ability to switch individual pixels off allows them to attain ridiculously high contrast ratios.

In addition to its high refresh rate gaming chops, LG's 45-inch curved display is capable of delivering solid color accuracy. This is noteworthy because displays that have great resolution and snappy refresh rates usually suffer in terms of color accuracy. LG claims that its curved monitor delivers an impressive 98.5 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.

In terms of connectivity options, you get two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, and three USB 3.0 ports. What's more, LG's new UltraGear curved display features an anti-glare coating optimized to reduce reflections. The company claims that its anti-glare OLED panel reduces eye strain, thereby making it ideal for long gaming sessions.

LG Also Showcases Monitor That Automatically Adjusts to Your Posture

In addition to the UltraGear 45-inch curved display, LG also showcased the UltraFine Ergo AI monitor. The 31.5-inch display is fitted with an in-built camera that works in conjunction with AI to automatically adjust the monitor to follow the user's posture.

The AI continuously monitors the eye level of the user and makes changes to screen height and tilt. According to LG, this not only saves the trouble of adjusting the monitor, it also prevents users from assuming a singular seating position for long hours. Apparently, this is designed to discourage poor posture.

The monitor also boasts other modes, such as Continuous Motion and Periodic Motion. However, the functionality of these modes remains unknown. Also unknown is the pricing and availability of both LG monitors as of this writing.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

List Of Best 120W Fast-Charging Smartphones To Buy In India

LG Proconnect IT Event Showcases Next-Gen Monitors, Laptops, And Projectors

Google Pixel 6a Put Through Stringent Test: Will It Survive The Beating?

Amazon Great Freedom Sale On LG Gram Laptops: Best Thin & Light Laptop For Rs. 99,999?

Itel Magic X, Magic X Play Feature Phones With 4G Launched; Price Starts At Rs. 2,099

LG Ultra Tab Brings 10-Inch 2K Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC, Quad Speakers; Worth Buying?

Here’s What Makes Corsair’s Bendable OLED Monitor Every Gamer’s Dream

LG Gram (2022) Laptops Launched In India: Features, Specifications, And Pricing Details

WhatsApp Group Chats To Get Vibrant; Will Now Show Participants’ DPs

Amazon LG Gram Laptop Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 25,000

Twitter Spaces Tab To Soon Offer Podcasts, Audio Stations; Can It Take On Clubhouse, Spotify?

LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier 2nd Gen. Review- Highly Innovative And Functional
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: lg news monitors
Published On August 26, 2022
Read more...