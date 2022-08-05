Microsoft Outlook Lite Solves Memory Issues For Low RAM Android Phones; Heres How

Microsoft is well known for its wide array of services for laptop and PC users. The brand has multiple user-oriented apps that one can access on Windows-powered computing machines. One of the most popular services offered by Microsoft is the Office Suite, which combines several tools and applications. Microsoft Outlook is one of the services that you get as a part of Microsoft Office Suite applications that can handle all your emailing requirements.

In the latest developments, Microsoft has introduced a lightweight version of this app that is available for Android users globally.

Microsoft Outlook Lite App Released

Microsoft has confirmed a new Outlook Lite version for the Android OS. The latest email app by the Redmond giant is designed specifically for low-Android Android phones including the one running on Android Go Edition. The Outlook Lite app weighs just 5MB in size and can be downloaded on any Android smartphone with low RAM capacity.

Microsoft has confirmed the Outlook Lite app will work without any lags on Android phones with a RAM capacity of as low as 1GB.

The primary goal of Microsoft has been to design an app that requires minimal resources for smooth functioning. But despite being a lite version, the Outlook Lite won't miss out on any features that you would otherwise get on the standard Outlook email app. Microsoft has done necessary optimization with the Outlook Lite version to enhance its performance with low-end Android phones.

As mentioned, Microsoft Outlook Lite will have all the features that you will otherwise get on the standard version. With the lite version, you will be able to access calendars and contacts as well as email. The company further revealed the app is now optimized in such a way that it can work smoothly even if the phone is connected to a 2G or 3G network. The standard Outlook app doesn't go well with low-speed networks.

Since the Microsoft Outlook app is smaller in size, it takes the least space on your phone's memory and also consumes less battery. Currently, Microsoft has released the Outlook Lite application in limited markets. Only 12 regions have received this app.

The list of countries where Microsoft has released the Outlook Lite app is as follows:

1. Argentina

2. Brazil

3. Chile

4. Colombia

5. Ecuador

6. India

7. Mexico

8. Peru

9. Saudi Arabia

10. South Africa

11. Taiwan

12. Thailand

13. Turkey

14. Venezuela

