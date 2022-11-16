MrBeast Surpasses Pewdiepie To Become The Most Subscribed YouTube Creator

The 21st-century philanthropist Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast is a YouTube genius. He has just surpassed Felix Kjellberg aka Pwediepie to become the independent YouTube creator with the most subscribers ever. As per Dexerto, Donaldson grabbed the credit by surpassing Kjellberg's 111,846,079 subscribers on November 14.

In recent years, Donaldson's MrBeast YouTube channel witnessed explosive growth, thanks to the optimization of YouTube's algorithm, gamified video concepts, and philanthropic approach to viral content. Also, he has opened a successful global snack line and ghost kitchen burger brand, wherein he claims to make millions that are reinvested in his channels.

Growth of Kjellberg Over These Years

Initially, Kjellberg started as a gaming creator and posted "let's play" videos documenting both his gameplay and reactions. Later, his physical responses to losses, sense of humor and jump scares grew a loyal follower base, whom he refers to as "bros". Since then, he has deviated from gaming and focused on comedy and commentary. In the past couple of years, he has posted more unstructured content such as vlogs, and called this phase as his retirement period.

Talking about MrBeast's success in a video in August, a viewer asked Kjellberg if he thought Donaldson will surpass his subscriber base, he admitted, "He definitely will. Come on, I've been retired for two years now. I can't wait for it to be over. He definitely deserves it, I hope he does it."

Donaldson has been active on YouTube since 2012. However, he became famous in 2018 by donating thousands of dollars to small Twitch streamers and YouTubers. Recently, he filmed competitions where fans participate in videos with the chance to win exciting prizes. Last year, he recreated the Netflix show "Squid Game" and gave away $500,000 to a fan in a competition inspired by "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory."

Cocomelon Brand Tops the Chart!

The dominance of MrBeast marks the end of Pewdiepie's unparalleled dominance on the platform. Despite public admonishments from YouTube and the media over the use of antisemitic jokes and language, Kjellberg ruled the platform as the most-subscribed creator from 2013 to 2018, until T-Series, the Bollywood production giant surpassed him.

T-Series's triumph brought in a major change for YouTube as creators were independent dwarfed by the dominance of brands. When it comes to brands, T-Series has 229 million subscribers while the kids channel Cocomelon has 147 million subscribers. Now, the kids channel has more subscribers than Donaldson and Kjellberg.

Published On November 16, 2022
