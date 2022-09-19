Muxi To Give China Its First Fully-Dedicated Gaming GPU In 2025; Check Details

Shanghai-based chipmaker Muxi is expected to put China on the global map with its upcoming game-centric GPUs. According to reports, the company is developing China's first in-house GPU to cater to the country's growing high-end PC gaming market. The gaming-focused GPU is currently in development and is expected to hit the market in 2025.

The 7nm chipset, billed as the company's most powerful GPU to date, is primarily intended to meet the needs of high-end gaming PCs. According to mydrivers.com, the upcoming 7nm chipset is expected to support modern APIs as well as all of the essential graphics rendering techniques that a gaming rig would require.

Muxi is keeping a low profile while developing its first gaming chipset. The company did not reveal any detailed specifications of the gaming GPU; however, it did hint at a complete GPU product that integrates graphic rendering and referred to it as a true GPU game card.

As per a report by mydrivers.com, Dr. Yang Jian, Co-founder, CTO, and chief software architect of Muxi, revealed the company's GPU roadmap in a recent interview. The Shanghai-based chipmaker chose to develop high-performance GPUs to comprehensively benchmark foreign flagship products.

To give you a company's background on GPU development, Muxi released its first heterogeneous graphic card using the 7nm process in January 2022. The chipset is said to be primarily used in AI inference scenarios and is largely used for autonomous driving, industrial & manufacturing automation, and edge computing. Muxi is expected to mass-produce this chip soon for the market.

There's another flagship GPU chip under Muxi's belt, which is mainly used for scientific computing, data center elastic computing, AI training, etc. This chip has also entered the final stage of research and development and is scheduled to be fully mass-produced in 2024.

Muxi isn't the only company developing high-performance GPUs for its domestic market. Jingjia micro, Innosilicon, and Xindong are some household names in the Chinese GPU market. Innosilicon is the contract chip maker that helped Xindong develop its Fenghua No. 1 graphics processing unit.

The Fenghua No. 1 seems to be a GDDR6X-based memory subsystem that supports DirectX, Vulkan, OpenGL, OpenCL, and even OpenGL ES.

Muxi's upcoming gaming GPU is expected to be far more powerful than Xindong's Fenghua No. 1 cards. According to reports, the upcoming Muxi GPU will compete with NVIDIA and AMD in their respective performance brackets. Whatever the case may be, China appears to be ready to provide much-needed competition to global players in the GPU market.

Source

Advertisement

Most Read Articles