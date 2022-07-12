HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones has announced a new addition to its budget C-series smartphone line-up. Starting at Rs. 10,299, the Nokia C21 Plus brings an upgraded camera system and a bigger battery cell in an all-new lighter and sleeker body compared to its predecessor- Nokia C20 Plus. Running on Android 11 Go Edition, the Nokia C21 Plus will be available across retail channels and e-commerce sites very soon.

Let's get into details of the new budget Nokia handset.

Nokia C21 Plus Specifications & Features

Nokia is well-known for manufacturing durable handsets. The trend continues with the Nokia C21 Plus as the new device brings an even sturdier design than its predecessors. The C21 Plus has an inner metal chassis and toughened cover glass. Unlike most budget offerings, the C21 Plus gets an IP52-rated body for extra protection from dirt, dust and water droplets.

There are no upgrades in the display department. The smartphone still ships with a dated 720p IPS LCD panel with the standard 60Hz refresh rate and a 2.5D cover glass. Since most alternatives in 2022 pack a full HD display, Nokia should at least include a 1080p display in its budget offerings.

Moving on, the Nokia C21 Plus comes with Android 11 (Go edition) and should receive two major software upgrades. The handset comes with a promise of two years of quarterly security updates. As far as the optics are concerned, the budget handset features a dual-lens camera comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the budget handset sports a 5MP front-facing shooter.

The rear camera supports basic features such as HDR, Portrait mode, Panorama mode and Beautification assist to give a touch-up to your pictures.

The Nokia C21 Plus draws power from the entry-level octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor that is coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage space. You have the option to expand the internal storage to up to 256GB via a microSD card. The Nokia C21 Plus comes with a 5050 mAh battery cell, which as per the brand lasts up to three-day on a single charge.

The Nokia C21 Plus disappoints with its connectivity features as it is still stuck with the dated Bluetooth 4.2 and the micro USB port for charging. Thankfully, the device features a 3.5mm jack for wired audio listening and a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor for device security.

Nokia C21 Plus Pricing, Availability & Alternatives

Nokia C21 Plus will be available in India starting today in Dark Cyan and Warm Grey color options. The handset has been launched in 3/32 GB and 4/64 GB configurations, priced at Rs. 10,299 and Rs. 11,299 respectively. Nokia is offering free Nokia wired earphones with the Nokia C21 Plus under the launch offer.

Besides, Reliance Jio users can join the offer program on the MyJio app and get Rs. 1,000 credited to their bank account. The Nokia C21 Plus will be available across retail channels and E-commerce websites such as Flipkart.com and Amazon.in.

At a starting price of Rs. 10,299, the Nokia C21 Plus fights the likes of Poco C31, Redmi 10, Realme Narzo 50A, Samsung Galaxy F12, Motorola G31, Redmi Note 10T 5G and Realme C35. These handsets offer better overall specifications than the Nokia C21 Plus. For instance, the Realme C35 and the Redmi Note 10T 5G flaunt 1080p Full HD displays and better camera hardware with a marginal price difference of Rs. 700.

