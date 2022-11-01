Nokia Finally Unveils A Mid-Range 5G Phone That’s Worth Buying; Check Details

HMD Global's latest phone under the Nokia branding could be the one you were waiting for all this while. Unlike the sub-15K offerings from Nokia with sublime hardware, the new Nokia G60 is a 5G-ready mid-range handset with the best set of features we have seen on a Nokia handset in 2022. The new smartphone flaunts a higher refresh rate display, and 50MP triple-lens camera and packs a decent chipset-RAM configuration underneath. Let's get into the details.

Starting with the design, the Nokia G60 5G might come across as a tad boring-looking handset but it retains the good old Nokia's durability factor and mixes it with a sustainable footprint. It is touted as the most eco-friendly G-series device to date. The G60 5G is crafted with a 100% recycled polycarbonate back and a 60% recycled polycarbonate frame.

If 1 million people held onto their Nokia G60 5G for an extra year, they would save the same CO2e as needed to power 5,652 homes for a whole year, said Nokia.

The smartphone flaunts a 6.58" FHD+ 120Hz LCD display with a dated dewdrop notch design. The display offers 400 nits of typical brightness and is protected by a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 5. Coming onto the camera, the G60 5G has a triple-lens rear camera system featuring a 50MP f/1.8 main camera paired with a 5 MP f/2.2 ultrawide sensor and a 2 MP f/2.4 depth sensor. For selfies, the Nokia G60 5G boasts a modest 8MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture value.

Advertisement

Nokia mentions that the rear camera on the new G-series handset captures crystal-clear images by using the latest AI technology. The camera app brings modes such as AI SuperPortrait, Dark Vision for taking photos in very challenging low light conditions, and Night Mode 2.0 for capturing city skyline shots at night. The Nokia G60 5G also comes with the GoPro Quik App preinstalled so you can shoot, edit and share your creativity from anywhere.

As far as the underlying hardware is concerned, the mid-range G60 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and has 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. It is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery cell with 20W fast charging, which is yet too slow for a mid-range handset but a slight improvement from Nokia's previous offerings.

In terms of software, the smartphone runs on stock Android 12 and replicates Nokia's premium X-series upgrade approach by offering the '3-3-2' promise, i.e. three years of OS upgrades and monthly security updates, and a two-year warranty. Nokia mentions that the G60 5G supports 5G NSA architecture, Jio True 5G SA network, and spectrum across 700 MHz & 3500 MHz along with Carrier Aggregation.

The dual-SIM Nokia G60 5G will be available in Black and Ice color options at 29,999 for the lone 6/128GB memory variant. The 30K price tag is still slightly expensive considering the hardware on offer; however, the handset benefits from Nokia's trusted brand name, durability factor, and stock Android software.

We will soon evaluate the new Nokia smartphone's day-to-day performance as a mid-range phone in 2022.