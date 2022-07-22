OnePlus Entry-Level Nord Buds CE Set To Launch In India; Check Details

OnePlus has confirmed to launch a new pair of entry-level TWS earbuds in India. Most likely to be priced under Rs. 2,500, the OnePlus Nord Buds CE will further strengthen OnePlus Nord's share in the audio category. The new pair of budget TWS earbuds- will compete with Realme Buds Q2, Redmi earbuds S, Oppo Enco W11 and other sub-3K true wireless earbuds in India.

The Nord Buds CE will bolster Nord's hold within the entry-level TWS segment and aim to make the signature OnePlus audio technology and experience more accessible to a wider range of audiophiles across the country, said OnePlus in an official statement today.

OnePlus hasn't revealed the exact launch date for the new TWS earbuds but we expect them to arrive in the first week of August. Since OnePlus is gearing up to launch the new flagship- the onePlus 10T in India on August 3, the company might use the same launch stage to unveil the TWS earbuds. The launch day price of the Nord TWS offering might also offer some exciting offers.

OnePlus has set up a dedicated page on its official India website that gives a sneak peek into the design and some notable features of the upcoming budget true wireless earbuds. The new TWS earbuds will flaunt an in-ear design and will most likely bring fast-charging support. Other notable details such as speaker driver size, battery size, IP ratings, etc. ate yet to be revealed by the brand.

We can expect the Nord Buds CE to feature a 12.4mm driver setup along with AI-enabled noise cancelling. The upcoming TWS earbuds should easily deliver five to six hours of music playback on one full charge cycle. We will share more details of the new Nord TWS earbuds closer to the launch date. Meanwhile, you can sign up for the 'Notify me' service on the OnePlus' official website to get notified when the product arrives in India.

OnePlus 10T Flagship Smartphone

OnePlus will announce a new flagship handset in the first week of August 2022. The new OnePlus 10T smartphone will be powered by the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset and will be available in three variants offering up to 16GB of RAM. To enhance the user experience, the new OnePlus 10T handset will also feature fast-charging support.

OnePlus will most likely unveil the new flagship smartphone with an updated OxygenOS and in two distinctive color finishes. Watch this space for more details on the upcoming OnePlus flagship smartphone.

