Rainbow Six Mobile Game Goes Live On Google Play, Steps To Pre-Register

The FPS mobile games have been an all-hype ever since PUBG made its way to the Android and iOS ecosystem. Several other high-end games have been released for mobile users in India including BGMI, Apex Legends, COD Mobile, etc. Joining this list now is Rainbow Six Mobile, which is essentially the optimized mobile version of the Rainbow Six Siege PC and console game.

Thanks to the developer Ubisoft, the action-packed multiplayer first-shooter game is now available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store. Check the details here:

Rainbow Six Mobile Pre-Registrations Live Now

The Rainbow Six Mobile game is available for Android users in Google Play Store. This development follows the closed alpha test conducted in April. Ubisoft has been developing the Rainbow Six Siege's mobile version for the last three years and seems like will soon release the stable version for mobile gamers.

Steps To Register For Rainbow Six Mobile On Google Play Store

You can easily pre-register for the Rainbow Six Mobile game on Google Play Store. Just make sure you have an active internet connection and a capable handset that has the latest Android version and hardware to run this game smoothly. For registrations follow the steps below:

Step 1: Unlock your Android phones and launch the Google Play Store Application.

Step 2: Search Rainbow Six Mobile.

Step 3: You will see the game from Ubisoft Developers. Tap on it.

Step 4: Now, click on the Pre-register tab.

Step 5: You'' see a notification stating "We'll notify you when this game is released". There will be two options "Install when available" and "Got it". Select the former to install this game automatically on your device.

As of now, there is no information available as to when this game is will be available for iOS users. However, with its availability on the Android platform, it shouldn't be long before it goes up for pre-registrations on the Apple App Store. The exact details for its official release aren't announced just yet, and the company is keeping the arrival details, game size, and features a mystery.

Nevertheless, the Rainbow Six Mobile is expected to bring along all the premium experience that you would otherwise get on the PC and console versions. The game has been developed and optimized for the mobile platform with shorter matches and game sessions. You will get to see the iconic maps, cool gadgets and Bomb game modes. The mobile version will feature 5v5 PvP matches with players across the globe.

Source

Advertisement

Most Read Articles