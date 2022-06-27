Here's everything you need to know about the new Realme C30.

The Realme C30 will go on sale in India for the first time today. It is the company's most affordable smartphone for the first half of 2022 and will be up for grabs from 12:00 pm onwards (June 27) on realme.com, Flipkart & mainline channels. The entry-level Realme C30 packs a beefier 5,000mAh battery cell and comes in two pleasing color options- Lake Blue and Bamboo Green in two configurations- 2GB + 32GB (Rs. 7,499) and 3GB + 64GB (Rs. 8,299).

Realme C30 Specifications & Features

Starting with the design, the Realme C30 is probably the most distinctive-looking sub-10k handset in the country. Available in two pastel color options- Lake Blue and Bamboo Green, the entry-level handset flaunts a unique vertical stripe pattern that separates it from the lot and gives a distinctive personality. Realme claims that the C30 is the lightest and thinnest phone in its price category weighing just 182 grams.

This is a bold claim since the budget handset comes equipped with a hefty 5,000mAh battery cell. The big battery should last for at least two days straight on a single charge. Realme promises 45 days of standby time with one charge cycle. The entry-level smartphone features an 8MP rear AI camera and a 5MP front camera shooter.

To keep the price low, Realme has only offered a 720p screen on the C30. The handset flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 1600 x 720-pixel resolution, 400nits peak brightness, and 1500: 1 contrast ratio. The screen offers a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by an entry-level Unisoc T612 processor that should suffice for a budget device. The octa-core CPU is fabricated on a 12nm processor and clocks up to 1.82 GHz. If your usage consists of heavy multitasking, you should go for the 3GB RAM variant of the handset. It will also offer doubles the internal storage, i.e. 64GB. It is worth mentioning that the budget handset offers a dedicated microSD card to expand the internal storage.

Running on Android 11, the Realme C30 supports 4G-only dual-SIM cards, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Glonass, and Galileo.

Realme C30 Competition

While the Realme C30 looks pretty attractive for its price, there are a handful of other budget handsets that you can consider in the sub-10K price point. These include- Poco C31, Redmi 10A, Realme C21Y, Infinix Hot 10S, Redmi 9 Activ and Oppo A11k. The Infinix Hot 10S stands out among entry-level smartphones for its powerful features. The handset sports a 90Hz refresh rate panel, and 48MP primary camera and offers a 6,000mAh battery.

The Poco C31 is also a good option as it offers a slightly better camera setup and solid day-to-day performance, thanks to its MediaTek G35 chipset and smooth software. The same goes for the Redmi 10A and the Redmi 9 Activ.

