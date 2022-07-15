Realme is preparing to launch a slew of new technology products in India. The company will reveal a pair of low-cost TWS Neo series earbuds, a smart wearable, and a tablet with a stylus and keypad support. The Realme Pad X, billed as the only 5G tablet in the premium mid-range segment, will compete with the Xiaomi Pad 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. The Realme Pad X is arriving in India on July 26, 2022 at 12:30 p.m.

Realme Pad X is the third tablet from the house of Realme, and it will be more powerful and feature-packed than the previous Realme tablets. It will be the first Realme tablet to support a stylus and a detachable keyboard. The companion accessories will be sold separately.

The Pad X is said to feature an ultra-slim design and an 11-inch 2K IPS LCD offering 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution and a peak brightness of 450nits. The 11-inch tablet will be powered by a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and will most likely be supported by two RAM-ROM configurations such as 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. Both models will come with expandable storage support of up to 512GB.

The Realme Pad X will come equipped with quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res. Audio support. The big-screen tablet will boast a 13MP primary camera and an 8MP front-facing shooter for taking selfies and video calling. The Realme Pad X will be powered by a hefty 8,340mAh battery cell with support for 33W fast charging.

We expect the Realme Pad X to run Android 12-based Realme UI; however, some reports suggest that it will come running the dated Android 11, which could be disappointing. As far as the connectivity is concerned, the 11-inch tablet will offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port.

Realme Pad X Expected Pricing & Availability

The Realme Pad X is arriving in India on July 26, 2022. The tablet will go on sale in the same week and could be priced at around Rs. 25,000. The Realme Pencil (stylus) and the keyboard will be sold separately. We will have to wait and see if the Realme 5G tablet can compete with the Xiaomi Pad 5, which is powered by the more powerful but 4G-only Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor.

Stay tuned for a detailed comparison of the two productivity-centric tablets on GizBot.com in the coming weeks.

