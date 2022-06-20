Realme Q5x Budget 5G Smartphone Goes Official With Dimensity 700 SoC & 5,000mAh Battery

Realme has added one more handset to its Q5-series. Launched in the homegrown market of China, the new smartphone- Q5x is the fourth handset in the series and could be the most affordable of the lot. The budget smartphone is priced at 999 Yuan, which roughly translates to Rs. 11,500 in the Indian currency. The entry-level handset features a dual-lens camera and packs a beefier 5,000mAh battery cell. Let's find out more details about Realme's new budget handset.

Realme Q5x Specifications & Features

Since the Realme Q5x is an entry-level handset, the specifications and features won't excite you much. The handset flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with the standard 60Hz refresh rate. The screen comes in a 20:9 aspect ratio and offers an average peak brightness of 400 nits. Despite a budget offering, the Realme Q5x offers an impressive 88.7% screen-to-body ratio. There's no word on the screen protection from the brand.

Moving on, the budget smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which has an integrated 5G modem to bring 5G connectivity to entry-level devices. The chipset is built on a 7nm fabrication process and includes two fast ARM Cortex-A76 cores at up to 2.2 GHz and six power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores. Realme has launched the Q5x in the lone 4GB Ram + 64GB storage configuration.

Despite its entry-level price, the handset runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out-of-the-box. The Realme Q5x also brings a beefier 5,000mAh battery cell, which should easily last for two days on a single charge. Other connectivity options include- dual-SIM card support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C port.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Realme Q5x has a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 0.3MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the entry-level handset features a 5MP selfie camera.

Realme Q5x seems like a handset that can do well in the Indian market. While there's no official word on the Q5x's availability in markets outside China, the brand might unveil a rebranded version of the entry-level device in India in the coming months. Watch this space for updates on the Realme Q5x and its availability in India.

Published On June 20, 2022
