Reliance Industries To Hold AGM On August 29; Bets Big On 5G

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced that it will host the 45th Annual General Meet (AGM) this year on August 29. This is the first AGM post the company's IPO. The AGM will start at 2 PM and you can watch it via JioMeet, the company's video conferencing solution.

What To Expect From RIL AGM?

Given that RIL follows the strategy of announcing most of its significant moves for the year through the AGM, we can expect the company to reveal its plans of rolling out 5G services at the event. As of now, it is likely that the company could launch its 5G services in India on account of Independence Day on August 15.

As the telcos in the country are gearing up to roll out the next-generation cellular connectivity by October this year, we can expect Reliance Jio to lead the space as it did with the 4G network. In addition, the company could bring a 5G smartphone to the market. We can expect Jio to launch 5G prepaid and postpaid plans at the AGM.

For long, the rumors and speculations pertaining to a Jio laptop have been making rounds on the internet. We can expect the company to come up with an affordable laptop for the masses. However, an official confirmation on this topic is awaited.

With the much-awaited revolution in the Indian telecom sector with 5G, it would be interesting to see what the company has to offer for its users in the coming years.

Reliance Jio Bets Big On 5G

Reliance Jio, the top bidder in the 5G spectrum auction has acquired the premium 700MHz spectrum in all 22 circles. It is set to provide much faster indoor 5G coverage even in highly populated cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune and Chennai. Notably, the expensive 700MHz spectrum saw bids worth Rs. 39,720 crore led by Jio. This spectrum provides 6-10 km of signal range with one tower and forms a good base for 5G.

The availability of this spectrum that is crucial for indoor connectivity will mean that Jio has to upgrade only 1 lakh of 3.5 lakh towers to cater to a massive 80% of 5G opportunity in the country. On the other hand, its peers have to upgrade to a higher number of towers. With the possession of the 700MHz, Jio can become the only operator providing true 5G services in the country.

