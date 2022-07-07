Reliance Jio Users Can Get Free Netflix Subscription; How To Avail The Offer

Reliance Jio customers can avail free subscriptions to the most widely preferred OTT platforms in India including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar, JioTV and Jio Cinema. The free subscription to top OTT apps/services is applicable on select postpaid plans that further bring voice calling and data benefits. Reliance Jio postpaid plans start at Rs. 399 and go up to Rs. 1,499.

If you are a Reliance Jio customer or planning to migrate to the Jio platform from Airtel or Vi, here's everything you need to know about the free Netflix (Mobile Plan) subscription plans.

Reliance Jio Rs. 399 Postpaid Plan

• 75GB data per month, thereafter Rs. 10/GB
• Data rollover- 200GB
• Voice Calls- Unlimited
• SMS- 100 SMS/day
• Subscriptions- Netflix, Prime Video (1 Year), Jio Prime (Rs. 99 applicable for Jio Prime)

Reliance Jio Rs. 599 Postpaid Plan

• 100GB data per month, thereafter Rs. 10/GB
• Data rollover- 200GB
• Voice Calls- Unlimited
• 1 additional SIM card under the Family plan
• SMS- 100 SMS/day
• Subscriptions- Netflix, Prime Video (1 Year), Disney + Hotstar, JioTV, Jio Security & Jio Cloud

Reliance Jio Rs. 799 Postpaid Plan

• 150GB data per month, thereafter Rs. 10/GB
• Data rollover- 200GB
• Voice Calls- Unlimited
• 2 additional SIM cards under Family plan
• SMS- 100 SMS/day
• Subscriptions- Netflix, Prime Video (1 Year), Disney + Hotstar, JioTV, Jio Security & Jio Cloud

Reliance Jio Rs. 999 Postpaid Plan

• 200GB data per month, thereafter Rs. 10/GB
• Data rollover- 500GB
• Voice Calls- Unlimited
• 3 additional SIM cards under Family plan
• SMS- 100 SMS/day
• Subscriptions- Netflix, Prime Video (1 Year), Disney + Hotstar, JioTV, Jio Security & Jio Cloud

Reliance Jio Rs. 1,499 Postpaid Plan

• 300GB data per month, thereafter Rs. 10/GB
• Data rollover- 500GB
• Voice Calls- Unlimited
• SMS- 100 SMS/day
• Subscriptions- Netflix, Prime Video (1 Year), Disney + Hotstar, JioTV, Jio Security & Jio Cloud
• International roaming in the USA- 5GB high-speed data and 500 minutes (IC and OG local and callback to India).
• International roaming in UAE- 1GB high-speed data and 300 minutes (IC and OG local and callback to India).

Published On July 7, 2022
