Samsung Galaxy A04 Core, Galaxy M04 India Launch Sooner Than Expected

Just a few days ago, Samsung silently added the Galaxy A04 to its budget smartphone portfolio. However, the South Korean giant didn't reveal its cost and availability across the global markets including India. But seems like the company will soon launch one of its variants, i.e., the Galaxy A04 Core alongside the Galaxy M04 in the country. Both these handsets have cleared their certification hinting at an imminent launch.

Samsung Galaxy A04 Core, Galaxy M04 Will Be Entry-Level Smartphones

Samsung is revamping its budget smartphone series with the Galaxy A04 Core and the Galaxy M04 soon in India. At least, that's what a fresh BIS website listing suggests. Both these entry-level Android phones have cleared their certification from the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) mobile authentication platform confirming the imminent launch.

The Galaxy A04 Core is listed on the certification website with the SM-A042F/DS model number, whereas, the Galaxy M04 bears the SM-M045F/DS model number. The DS in the model numbers represents dual SIM support. While Samsung has not yet announced the exact launch details for both these handsets, we can assume their debut in the coming months.

As far as the pricing is concerned, both the devices could retail under Rs. 12,000 price mark. This is our speculation based on their precursors' pricing. The exact cost could differ and we can expect Samsung to launch the new budget handsets in at least two different configurations.

As is the case with most Samsung smartphones, both Galaxy A04 Core and the Galaxy M04 would be sold via both online as well offline retail stores in the country including the official Samsung India website.

Samsung Galaxy A04 Core, Galaxy M04: Possible Spec-sheet For The Indian Market

The Galaxy A04 Core and the Galaxy M04 features haven't been revealed by the BIS listing, but previous sightings of both these handsets have given us some clues. The Galaxy A04 Core paid a visit to the benchmarking platform Geekbench with the entry-level Helio G35 processor. The chipset gets IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU to handle graphics along with 3GB RAM for multitasking.

The same chipset is rumoured to power the Galaxy M04 as well as per another Geekbench listing. The new budget handsets will come running on Android 12 OS along with Samsung's custom OneUI interface on top. We also expect to see an HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate on both these units. Both devices will feature basic cameras and big battery units. The remaining features are yet to be confirmed, but we will keep you posted on the same.

Notably, the new Samsung budget handsets will fight the likes of Redmi's budget phones, Infinix Hot series, and sub-15K devices from Realme, Motorola and Nokia.

Image Source- WinFuture

