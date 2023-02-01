Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Event Is Today: When And Where To Watch It Live

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event is today. The South Korean tech giant is expected to announce its flagship Android smartphones that belong to the Galaxy S23 series. Samsung should launch the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra at the event, in addition to other products such as the latest edition of TWS earbuds, and several accessories for its 2023 premium smartphones. Samsung will live stream the event.

Where To Watch The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Event?

After a break of almost two years, Samsung is conducting an in-person event. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 will take place in Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco, USA.

Samsung has confirmed it will live-stream the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on its official website, and popular social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, starting at 11:30 PM on February 1, 2023. Our readers can click on the play button below to watch the event.

What To Expect At Samsung's First-Ever In-Person Unpacked Event In Two Years?

Samsung has been hinting at the products it will announce soon, and even teasing the arrival of the next-generation non-folding flagship Android smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series of Android smartphones have been confirmed to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Previous leaks have indicated that Samsung has secured a custom edition of the chipset which has a prime or performance core slightly overclocked to 3.2 GHz. All other smartphones with the flagship chipset can reach up to 3.0 GHz. This means the latest flagship Samsung smartphones should lead other smartphones on websites that collate and maintain benchmarking databases.

Samsung is expected to embed its new 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor in the upcoming smartphones. The Galaxy S23 should be available in Phantom Black, Botanic Green, Cotton Flower, and Misty Lilac colors. Additionally, Samsung appears to have readied a big range of premium accessories such as cases, chargers, and more for the S23 lineup.

Previous leaks have claimed the entry-level Samsung Galaxy S23 price in India will start from ₹79,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and go up to ₹83,999 for the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price in India could start from ₹89,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in India could start from ₹1,14,999 for the model with the same RAM and storage configuration. The topmost model in the S23 series would be the Galaxy S23 Ultra with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.