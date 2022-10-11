Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Up For Grabs At Just Rs. 54,999 On Flipkart; Is There A Catch?

It's raining discounts on flagship smartphones this festive season. Following in the footsteps of OnePlus and Apple, Samsung has announced some noteworthy discounts on its 2021 foldable smartphones-the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, which remain excellent handsets in 2022. Additionally, the value flagship offering- the Galaxy S21 FE will also be up for grabs at an excellent selling price.

These discounts are a part of Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale and Amazon's Great India Festival. Let's get into the specifics.

Discounts on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

During Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale, the 8GB/128GB variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be available at a 37% discount, bringing the price down from Rs. 95,999 to Rs. 59,999. If you choose the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs. 21,900 for your old handset, depending on the make and model. You can also get Rs. 5,000 bank cashback, bringing the effective price of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 down to Rs. 54,999.

This is an excellent deal for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor and flaunts a dynamic AMOLED 2X foldable display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 lets you check notifications, click photos, play music, and more without even opening the phone. Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a water-resistant foldable smartphone with an IPX8 rating and also sports Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back for added protection.

If you miss the chance to grab a Galaxy Z Flip 3 unit on Flipkart, you still have an opportunity to purchase it from Amazon at a discounted price of Rs. 61,990. Amazon is also offering 5% cash back with Amazon pay ICICI bank credit cards for Amazon Prime members.

Discounts on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy Z Fold 3

Another good deal from Samsung is on the Galaxy S21 FE, a value-flagship model. It was released earlier this year as an affordable flagship and remains one of the best all-rounders devices on the market. With new Flipkart offers, it's now available at an unbelievable price of Rs. 35,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 54,999 for the base variant.

The Galaxy S21 FE is a 5G-enabled handset with a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X FHD+ resolution display. It is powered by Samsung's Exynos 2100 SoC and uses LPDDR5 RAM for multitasking.

Moving on, the Galaxy Z3 Fold 3 is also available at some decent discounts. You can avail 38% discount during Amazon's Great Indian Festival.

During the Great Indian Festival on Amazon, consumers can avail of a 38% discount on the purchase of Galaxy Z Fold 3. The smartphone will be available at a net effective price of Rs. 1,09,999

The 2021's flagship foldable handset comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor and is an ideal handset for multitasking. Notably, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the first foldable smartphone to get S Pen support and comes with an under-display camera. The handset flaunts a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display and comes with an IPX8 rating for durability.