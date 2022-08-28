Samsung OneUI 5.0 Public Release Rumoured To Arrive On This Date; Check Details

Samsung OneUI 5.0 based on Android 13 is inching closer to its official release date. We previously speculated that the new OneUI would be released in October, and now a Korean leakster confirms the timeline. According to @RoderSuper's tweet, the Samsung OneUI 5.0 will be released to the public on October 17 or October 19.

We're still taking the rumoured dates as wild guesses because we haven't received an official update from Samsung. However, it is worth noting that the OneUI 5.0 beta testing will soon come to an end, and Samsung may simply release the new software around the same dates.

Based on Android 13, the new Samsung mobile skin will first be released for selected Samsung flagships including the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. More smartphones will join the list by the end of the year 2022.

Notably, Samsung released a beta version of the One UI 5.0 in the first week of August. The beta build was released for the unlocked versions of the Galaxy S22 series users in Germany. More devices and markets have been added to the list in the last two weeks.

If you can't wait for another two months to test the official OneUI 5.0 update, follow the below-mentioned steps to install the beta build on any Galaxy S22-series device.

Step 1: Open Google Play Store and install the Samsung Members app. Launch this application if you already have it installed.

Step 2: You will see the Registration for One UI Beta program option. Tap on it.

Step 3: In the next step, agree to the Samsung Terms and Conditions. Once done, you have successfully enrolled on the Samsung One UI 5.0 beta program.

Once you are successfully registered to the One UI 5.0 beta build, you can go ahead and download the update.

Step 1: Launch the Settings app on your Samsung Galaxy device.

Step 2: Go to Download and install.

Step 3: After you have performed the above two steps, the One UI 5.0 beta update will be installed on your respective Galaxy devices.

The Android 13-based OneUI 5.0 is going to be a massive update for Samsung users and will bring a host of new features, utilities and a myriad of customization features to Samsung Galaxy handsets. The list of changes and new features will most likely include the following.

• Redesigned notification centre with more discrete icons and typography.

• Support for Optical Character Recognition (OCR).

• New UI gestures for smoother navigation.

• Android 13-inspired pop menus for app permissions.

• Smoother animations on the Galaxy S22-series devices.

• Better Privacy and security features.

Source

