Sonos Optimo 2 Could Be Gamechanger In Premium Speaker Segment; Find Out Why

Sonos, the brand that has proved its mettle in high-end audio products, is introducing yet another innovative product that is expected to be revolutionary in terms of features and performance. The upcoming Sonos speaker, codenamed Optimo 2, is expected to be a high-end product that will deliver audio in almost all directions.

Sonos Optimo 2 Will Fire Music In All Directions

Sonos Optimo 2's development has been revealed by a fresh exclusive report shared by The Verge. The publication has managed to obtain some images of the Optimo 2 in its development phase. The upcoming flagship-grade speaker is said to bring some major advancements in design compared to the brand's existing premium audio devices including the Sonos One, Arc, Beam, Five, and Roam.

Going by the information provided, Sonos is designing an advanced speaker that will flaunt a funky design with a dual-angled shell. The improved shell design will allow for good positioning of the speakers so that it fires up audio in almost every possible direction.

The report suggests that the Optimo 2 will be one of the best-designed speakers from Sonos that will integrate multiple drivers that will fire the audio in different directions. These drivers will further produce audio from beneath the shell between the front speaker grille and the backplate.

It will enable the speaker to deliver a 3D audio output. Moreover, the Optimo 2 is expected to be available in Sono's traditional white and black color options. The render images leaked by the publication show a vertical rectangular form factor along with the Sonos logo placement.

More RAM, Better Memory & Wi-Fi Streaming

Furthermore, the Optimo 2 is said to be packed with double the RAM and approximately eight times more flash memory compared to any other Sonos speaker. It will also be capable of playing music over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. As of now, Sonos has limited the Bluetooth functionality to its portable range of audio products including Roam and Move.

The Optimo 2 will also include a USB-C line-in for audio playback. It will also come with the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack giving the users a wide range of connectivity options. The report also suggests the Optimo 2 will feature built-in microphones and automatic sound tuning that will help better with the sound optimizations.

The microphones embedded within the speaker will support Sonos Voice control technology. As of now, the availability details of the Optimo 2 remains at large. Nevertheless, we are looking at one of the most advanced speakers that could easily raise the bars in the audio industry.

