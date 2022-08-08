Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G India Launch Set For August 10; Could Be A Game-Changer?

Tecno has been expanding its budget smartphone lineup in India. The company has launched multiple new devices in the country in the Camon, Spark, and Pova series. Tecno recently introduced the Camon 19 series in India, offering the Camon 19 Neo budget handset with an attractive design and decent specifications.

The company now plans to expand the series with a 5G handset that could challenge existing sub-25K 5G smartphones in India from Redmi, Realme, Samsung, Motorola, etc. Tecno has announced the launch date of the new handset- Camon 19 Pro in India along with some key features and specifications. Check out the details below.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G India Launch Date Announced

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro will be debuting as an affordable 5G phone in India next week. Tecno has confirmed the date for August 10 via its official Twitter handle. The teaser poster of the upcoming Tecno Camon phone offers a good glimpse of the phone's design and also reveals the key camera specifications. The Tecno Camon 19 Pro will be arriving with a 64MP main camera which the previous poster also revealed.

Neither Tecno nor the leak has provided any details about the price of the upcoming 5G phone. Based on the phone's specifications, the Camon 19 Pro 5G might arrive in India within a range of Rs. 20,000- Rs. 25,000. This pricing is based on speculation and the actual cost of the handset could vary depending on the RAM and storage variants.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G Expected Features

Since the Tecno Camon 19 Pro has already gone official in the international market, its features are well known. The company is expected to unveil the handset with the same spec sheet in the Indian market as well. The Camon 19 Pro 5G will be powered by the octa-core Dimensity 810 chipset. It could come with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. The firmware built will be an Android 12-based custom HiOS interface.

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G will arrive with a massive 6.8-inch IPS LCD panel which will support an FHD+ screen resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It will flaunt a centrally-aligned punch-hole camera cutout that will house a 16MP selfie snapper. At the rear, it will feature a 64MP main camera which has already been confirmed by Tecno. The primary lens will be accompanied by a pair of 2MP sensors. It will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Looking at the specifications and features, the Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G could give a good fight to the Redmis and Realme's number series handsets. The design seems pretty attractive and the handset packs good hardware for its expected price.

As the launch date approaches, more details about the smartphone's features and performance will be shared. Meanwhile, you can check out our unboxing and first impressions video of the Camon 19 Neo here. The handset carries the same design language but it is lighter on specs and price.

